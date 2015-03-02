March 2 Debt-laden oil producer Afren Plc
said it had been given another payment extension by
some creditors, a day after the Sunday Times reported that
China's Fosun International Ltd was backing a takeover
bid for the company.
Afren's shares rose as much as 39 percent to 12 pence in
early trading on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.
The company, whose main operations are in Nigeria, made no
reference to Fosun in its statement but said it was having
discussions with other stakeholders and new third-party
investors regarding plans to recapitalise the company.
The Sunday Times said the Chinese conglomerate was backing a
$500 million (325 million pound) bid led by Afren co-founder
Bert Cooper. (thetim.es/1AqObBr)
An Afren spokesman declined to comment on the report, which
also said that the China-Africa Development Fund had put up
money for a deal.
Afren ended sales talks with Nigeria's Seplat Petroleum
Development Co Plc month.
Afren said lenders of a $300 million facility had agreed to
defer a $50 million amortisation payment until March 31, having
already extended the deadline in January by about a month to
Feb. 27.
Afren's gross debt stood at about $1.15 billion as of
September.
The company also said it was still using a 30-day grace
period for $15 million in interest that was due on Feb. 1 on its
2016 bond.
($1 = 0.6486 pounds)
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)