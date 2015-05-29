May 29 Oil producer Afren Plc said its
noteholders agreed to subscribe for further notes up to $369
million, adding $93 million in net cash proceeds to the amount
it announced in April.
Afren said it would use the proceeds to refinance its
previously announced interim funding and fund the development of
core producing assets.
The company, which has been struggling with debt and low oil
prices, said in April it secured debt funding worth $255
million.
Afren also reported on Friday an operating loss of $17.2
million for the three months ended 31 March, compared with a
profit of $72.4 million a year earlier.
