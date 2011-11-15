(Refiles to correct dateline)

LONDON, Nov 15 British oil firm Afren said it was on track to almost double its current production by the end of 2011, in line with its year-end exit target rate, as it prepared to bring on new wells at its key Ebok field in Nigeria.

The company, whose main producing fields are in Nigeria but which owns assets across Africa, said on Tuesday that it was on track to grow output to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) by the end of the year from the 28,000 boepd it was currently pumping.

Afren, which in August forecast average full-year production of 25,000 boepd, said new wells would be ready to be brought onstream before the end of the year to achieve the ramp up in production to the 50,000 boepd level.

Formal completion of the acquisition of a stake in another Nigerian oil field, OML 26, a deal announced in October 2010 and being undertaken by Afren's First Hydrocarbon Nigeria (FHN) subsidiary, is expected shortly, said the company.

Nigeria's state-oil company NNPC said on Sunday that FHN had concluded the deal.

Shares in Afren, which have lost 44 percent of their value over the last six months, closed at 86.5 pence on Monday, valuing the firm at 918 million pounds ($1.5 billion). ($1 = 0.629 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Matt Scuffham)