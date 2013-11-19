LONDON Nov 19 Africa-focused oil firm Afren
said on Tuesday an exploration well in an
under-explored offshore Nigerian basin had found far more oil
than expected, driving the company's stock up 9 percent.
Analysts at UBS called the discovery "giant", adding it
"looks to be one of the most important made in West Africa in
recent history," in a note sent to clients.
Results from the Ogo-1 well, drilled in partnership with
fellow independents Optimum and Lekoil, suggest an
initial resource estimate of 774 million barrels of oil
equivalent (mmboe), well above pre-drill expectations of 202
Mmboe.
Afren has a 22.86 percent participating interest in the
block. Optimum has 60 percent and Lekoil 17.14 percent.
Shares in Afren rose 9 percent in early trade before
steadying up 7.2 percent at 15.97 pounds ($25.76) at 0844 GMT.