LONDON Nov 19 Africa-focused oil firm Afren said on Tuesday an exploration well in an under-explored offshore Nigerian basin had found far more oil than expected, driving the company's stock up 9 percent.

Analysts at UBS called the discovery "giant", adding it "looks to be one of the most important made in West Africa in recent history," in a note sent to clients.

Results from the Ogo-1 well, drilled in partnership with fellow independents Optimum and Lekoil, suggest an initial resource estimate of 774 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), well above pre-drill expectations of 202 Mmboe.

Afren has a 22.86 percent participating interest in the block. Optimum has 60 percent and Lekoil 17.14 percent.

Shares in Afren rose 9 percent in early trade before steadying up 7.2 percent at 15.97 pounds ($25.76) at 0844 GMT.