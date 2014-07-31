LONDON, July 31 London-listed oil explorer Afren
Plc said its board had temporarily suspended Chief
Executive Osman Shahenshah and Chief Operating Officer Shahid
Ullah pending an investigation into payments.
The company said in a statement to the regulatory service
that a review for the board found evidence of "the receipt of
unauthorised payments potentially for the benefit of the CEO and
COO".
"These payments were not made by the company. The
investigation has not found any evidence that any other board
members were involved," Afren said in a statement.
"No conclusive findings have yet been reached and the
investigation is ongoing," the statement added.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)