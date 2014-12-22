UPDATE 3-Chow Tai Fook Enterprises makes Australian energy play for Alinta
* First Australian energy investment by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises
(Adds background, updates share movement)
Dec 22 Oil producer Afren Plc said it had received a preliminary approach from Nigerian oil and gas explorer Seplat Petroleum Development Co Plc.
Seplat has until Jan. 19 to make a firm intention to make an offer, Afren said in a statement on Monday.
Shares in the company surged as much as 22 percent to 58 pence on Monday morning on the London Stock Exchange. Seplat's London-listed shares rose 10 percent to 112.43 pence.
Seplat, which lost out on the assets that Royal Dutch Shell divested in October, has been on the hunt for acquisitions in Nigeria, encouraged by falling oil prices, but said it would not pay over the odds.
Afren shares have fallen 72 percent this year until Friday, plagued in part by a scandal that saw the departure of several top executives including founder and CEO Osman Shahenshah. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
MELBOURNE/SYDNEY, March 16 The Australian government said on Thursday it may spend up to A$2 billion ($1.5 billion) to expand a huge hydro power scheme to help solve an energy crisis, although the main owners of the dam have yet to be consulted.
WASHINGTON, March 16 President Donald Trump will ask the U.S. Congress for dramatic cuts to many federal programs as he seeks to bulk up defense spending, start building a wall on the border with Mexico and spend more money deporting illegal immigrants.