Jan 30 British oil producer Afren Plc
said the UK Takeover Panel extended the deadline for Nigeria's
Seplat Petroleum Development Co to make a firm offer
or walk away.
Seplat now has time until 1700 GMT on Feb. 13. A previous
deadline ends on Saturday.
Afren said in December it had received a preliminary
approach from Seplat. The companies received the first deadline
extension on Jan. 19.
The London-listed company, whose main producing assets are
in Nigeria, has been struggling with looming debt payments and
tumbling oil prices.
Afren's shares rose as much as 55 percent during the day
pending the deadline. The stock was up 32 percent at 5.59 pence
at 1540 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
At Thursday's close, Afren was valued at about 46.7 million
pounds ($70 million).
($1 = 0.6652 pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru)