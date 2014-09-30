(Adds details)
Sept 30 Oil and gas producer Afren Plc
said an independent review revealed no further incidents of
unauthorised payments so far, two months into a probe that has
led to the suspension of four executives so far.
The review began in July after Afren found evidence of "the
receipt of unauthorised payments potentially for the benefit of"
its chief executive and chief operating officer.
The alleged unauthorised payments are linked to three
transactions and the Nigeria-focused company has maintained it
did not make the payments.
Afren said on Tuesday that the review, being conducted by
British law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, is expected to be to
be completed by mid-October. It was earlier expected to conclude
in September.
"WFG has identified no evidence during the course of the
expanded review of further unauthorised payments," Afren said in
a statement.
"The board remains of the view that the assets and
operational position of the company have not been negatively
affected."
The company suspended its CEO and COO in July pending the
investigation, and in August suspended two associate directors
for receiving the unauthorised payments.
Afren's shares, which have fallen by nearly a third since
the review was announced, closed up 1.5 percent at 103.5 pence
on Tuesday.
The stock is hovering at a 2-1/2 year low since the review
was announced and the company cut its full year production
forecast.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)