ABUJA Dec 1 First Hydrocarbon Nigeria (FHN), which is owned by oil company Afren, confirmed on Thursday the purchase of a 45 percent stake in Nigerian oil block OML 26 for $147.5 million from Shell, Total and Eni.

FHN, a Nigerian firm set up by Afren, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and Guaranty Trust Bank, to purchase local energy assets, said OML 26 was producing 6,000 barrels of oil per day and this would increase to 40,000 bpd within four years.

The block, which sits on the vast Niger Delta wetlands region, has certified recoverable reserves and contingent resources of 184 million barrels (mmbbls) at producing fields, estimated 144 (mmbbls) at undeveloped fields with gross prospective resources estimated at 615 mmbbls, FHN said.

The company borrowed $280 million from Nigerian banks FCMB and Stanbic IBTC for acquisition and development of the block. (Reporting by Joe Brock)