LONDON, June 11 An overwhelming majority of
shareholders in oil and gas explorer Afren voted down
pay packages for its executives on Tuesday, making it the first
UK-listed firm to have its remuneration report rejected twice.
However, the vote is non-binding and does not alter this
year's pay packages for Afren's top managers.
Almost 80 percent of votes cast were against approving the
Nigeria-focused company's 2012 remuneration report, which
included a 3.4-million-pound ($5.28 million) package for Chief
Executive Osman Shahenshah and 2.6 million pounds for Chief
Operating Officer Shahid Ullah.
"We have been sent a clear message by our shareholders and
are committed to ensuring that the results are very different at
next year's AGM," said Chairman Egbert Imomoh.
"Our remuneration philosophy has reflected the need to
retain exceptional talent in a highly competitive market,
further compounded by the fact that we operate in very
challenging areas."
Shareholder advisory firm PIRC opposed the report, saying
the packages were excessive, with targets attached to share
awards "not sufficiently stretching".
The vote makes Afren the first British listed company to
lose a vote on its remuneration report twice, a spokesman at
PIRC said. In 2011, 52 percent of shareholder votes were against
approving the report.
Quoted companies in Britain have had to disclose
remuneration reports since 2002.
PIRC also opposed the reappointment of the chairman and one
of the non-executive directors.