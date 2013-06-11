LONDON, June 11 An overwhelming majority of shareholders in oil and gas explorer Afren voted down pay packages for its executives on Tuesday, making it the first UK-listed firm to have its remuneration report rejected twice.

However, the vote is non-binding and does not alter this year's pay packages for Afren's top managers.

Almost 80 percent of votes cast were against approving the Nigeria-focused company's 2012 remuneration report, which included a 3.4-million-pound ($5.28 million) package for Chief Executive Osman Shahenshah and 2.6 million pounds for Chief Operating Officer Shahid Ullah.

"We have been sent a clear message by our shareholders and are committed to ensuring that the results are very different at next year's AGM," said Chairman Egbert Imomoh.

"Our remuneration philosophy has reflected the need to retain exceptional talent in a highly competitive market, further compounded by the fact that we operate in very challenging areas."

Shareholder advisory firm PIRC opposed the report, saying the packages were excessive, with targets attached to share awards "not sufficiently stretching".

The vote makes Afren the first British listed company to lose a vote on its remuneration report twice, a spokesman at PIRC said. In 2011, 52 percent of shareholder votes were against approving the report.

Quoted companies in Britain have had to disclose remuneration reports since 2002.

PIRC also opposed the reappointment of the chairman and one of the non-executive directors.