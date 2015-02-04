UPDATE 2-On the eve of Brexit, Qatar pledges over $6 billion in investment in Britain
* Qatar Energy Minister says ready to support Britain (Recasts headline and lead)
Feb 4 Standard & Poor's cut its long-term corporate credit rating on Afren Plc to 'SD', or selective default, from 'CC', becoming the second major ratings agency to downgrade the oil producer in just over a week.
"We downgraded Afren because it failed to pay its obligations under both its $300 million revolving credit facility (Ebok facility) and its bonds maturing in 2016 on time," S&P said.
The agency also cut its long-term issue rating on the company's senior secured bonds maturing in 2016 to 'D' from 'CC'.
Fitch last week cut Afren's long-term rating to 'C' from 'B', warning of the company's imminent default. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)
* Qatar Energy Minister says ready to support Britain (Recasts headline and lead)
ABUJA, March 27 Nigeria is likely to pass the 2017 budget into law before May, a lawmaker who chairs a committee on the spending plans in the upper chamber of parliament said on Monday.