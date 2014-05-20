(Adds details, analyst comments; updates share movement)
LONDON May 20 London-listed oil explorer Afren
Plc reported first-quarter net production of 35,465
barrels of oil per day (bopd), lower than its target of 40,000
bopd this year.
Shares in the company fell as much as 6 percent in morning
trade, making the stock the top percentage loser on the FTSE-250
Midcap Index.
"We see the results on the negative side," Oriel Securities
analyst Dragan Trajkov said in a note to clients.
Afren, which is targeting double-digit production growth
over the next five years, has its main assets in Nigeria, but it
also operates in Kenya and Kurdistan.
The company also reported a 30 percent fall in first-quarter
sales revenue due to a reduced share of production and liftings
from its Ebok field in Nigeria and lower realised average oil
prices.
Revenue from continuing operations fell to $269 million from
$386 million a year earlier.
Average net production at Ebok - its main producing asset -
fell to 25,971 bopd down from 33,513 bopd a year earlier.
The oil explorer and producer said analysis of 3D seismic
data of its Ogo oil field - the world's third largest discovery
of 2013 - would begin shortly.
"At first glance the (first-quarter) update appears to be
in-line. However, factoring in the payments to field partners
drives a reduction in our valuation, making the shares
less attractive," Canaccord Genuity analysts said in a note and
downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy".
Shares in Afren were trading down 5 percent at 146.4 pence
at 0910 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Roshni Menon; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)