* H1 production 13,000 boepd v 20,400
* FY output guidance 25,000 boepd, exit rate of 50,000 boepd
LONDON Aug 30 Plans for increasing production
at Africa-focused oil and gas firm Afren are on track,
it said on Tuesday, after reporting a 42 percent drop in profits
in the first half of the year after a delay in the start-up of
its flagship Ebok field in Nigeria.
The London-listed company said it is now ramping up
production towards its targeted 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent
per day (boepd) by the end of the year, although it dropped the
upper end of the range of its average output forecast for the
year.
In July it said it expected full-year production to average
between 25,000 and 30,000 boepd, down from the 40,000 boepd it
forecast in May.
The FTSE-250 company also said on Tuesday that reservoir
performance at Ebok and Okoro in Nigeria was at the upper end or
ahead of its expectations.
Pretax profit fell to $43.7 million from $75.4 million in
the first half of last year as production fell 36 percent to
13,000 boepd.
The shares, which have fallen 35 percent this year, were up
4.5 percent at 0810 GMT, outperforming a 2.0 percent gain in a
European index of oil and gas companies .
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said the results should bring
comfort to investors.
"The 30 percent drop in the shares month-to-date (one of the
weakest in our coverage) does not reflect the improving outlook
for the company," it said. "The Ebok field ramp-up remains key
to the story near term and management appears to be making good
progress."
Production at Ebok is around 15,000-17,000 bopd, compared
with 3,300 barrels a day in the first half.
Afren said in July it had agreed to buy stakes in two
Kurdistan operations for $588 million, extending the group's
reach into the Middle East.
The company will focus on developing those stakes and on
drilling work elsewhere.
"We are not really actively looking at acquisitions now, we
are much more focused on consolidating what we have," Chief
Executive Osman Shahenshah told Reuters.
The acquisition of the two stakes in Iraq's semi-autonomous
Kurdish region increased the company's resources seven fold to
over a billion barrels.
Development will start this quarter and will increase oil
production to about 125,000 barrels per day over the next five
years, Shahenshah said.
