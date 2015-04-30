(Adds details, 2015 production outlook, CEO comments)
April 30 Beleaguered oil producer Afren Plc
said it had secured $255 million from its bondholders
and was in talks for a wider recapitalisation plan to be
completed by the end of July.
Afren took nearly $2 billion in impairment charges and
write-offs in 2014 as a result of a fall in crude oil prices and
the wiping out of reserves at its Barda Rash oilfield in Iraqi
Kurdistan.
The company said on Thursday it planned to allocate most of
its capital in 2015 to its high-margin producing assets in
Nigeria.
Afren said it expected production for the year to average
between 23,000 and 32,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd), far
below its 2014 production of 31,819 bopd.
The company reported a pretax loss from continuing
operations of $1.95 billion for 2014, compared with a profit of
$140 million a year earlier. Revenue fell 42.3 percent to $946
million.
Afren has also been struggling with a failed sale to
Nigeria's Seplat Petroleum Development Co Plc and
the dismissal of top executives last year.
Afren said it was undertaking a wide-ranging review of its
portfolio and targeting selective divestments this year.
Afren defaulted on its 2016 bond coupons and sought
deferrals on interest payment on its 2019 bonds earlier this
year.
"The interim funding is the first step and it allows us to
continue as a going concern, and moves the business forward,"
Chief Executive Alan Linn told Reuters.
Former Roc Oil CEO Linn, who was named Afren's chief earlier
this month, said additional funding would be available to the
company through the financial restructuring sought under the
agreement with bondholders.
Afren had delayed reporting full-year results pending
completion of the agreement with its bondholders.
Shares in Afren closed up 1.5 percent at 3.3 pence on the
London Stock Exchange on Thursday.
