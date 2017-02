LONDON Aug 23 Africa-focused oil firm Afren posted a 13 percent rise in first half output on Friday and said annual production was on track to meet its previous guidance of 40,000-47,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day.

The company, which is also exploring for oil and gas in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, and whose main producing assets are in Nigeria, said pretax profit in the half fell to $260 million from $311 million a year ago.