UPDATE 1-Russia's NLMK says earnings rise as steel prices recover
* Shares up 1 pct in Moscow, outperform market (Adds details, quotes, context)
LONDON Jan 21 Afren PLC : * FY 2012 net production in line with guidance at 42,830 boepd * FY 2013e net production estimated to average between 40,000 boepd to 47,000
boepd (excluding barda rash) * Record 2012 financial results expected; 2012 sales revenue of approximately
US$1,500 million forecast
LONDON, March 6 The 11 billion pound ($13.5 billion) merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management will lead to some job losses but not the 1,000 figure that has been cited in media reports, the Aberdeen CEO said on Monday.
DUBLIN, March 3 Ireland's government will select bookrunners and co-lead managers to assist a potential share sale of state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB), it said on Friday, in a further signal that it could launch an IPO by May.