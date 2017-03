LONDON, July 31 Oil explorer Afren said on Thursday it had no reason to expect an investigation into two of its executives would negatively impact its financials or operations but would postpone the publication of first-half results due Aug. 4.

The company said in a statement to the regulatory service that its board had temporarily suspended Chief Executive Osman Shahenshah and Chief Operating Officer Shahid Ullah pending an investigation into payments. (Reporting by Jason Neely; editing by Jon Boyle)