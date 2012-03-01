UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
March 1 Afren PLC on Thursday sold $300 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AFREN PLC AMT $300 MLN COUPON 10.25 PCT MATURITY 04/08/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.976 FIRST PAY N/A MOODY'S N/A YIELD 10.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/08/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 880.2 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.