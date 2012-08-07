* Africa leads the world in binge drinking
* Lawmakers target alcohol as public health problem
* Tougher regulations could curb growth for brewers
* Drinks companies see fast expansion in Africa
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
WORCESTER, South Africa, Aug 7 On a bitterly
cold Saturday afternoon in Worcester, a forlorn rural community
near South Africa's southern tip, the queue at the liquor store
is the longest in town.
It's a scene constantly repeated across South Africa and a
number of other nations on the continent: the prelude to a
weekend of binge drinking.
After years of turning a blind eye to alcohol abuse,
politicians from South Africa to Kenya and Zambia are under
pressure to tackle a problem that is adding to Africa's burden
of HIV, birth defects, road accidents and violent crime.
Africa has the world's highest proportion of binge drinkers,
even though its large populations of Muslims and evangelical
Christians generally abstain from alcohol. As incomes rise, it
has become a boom market for international brewers and
distillers whose sales are often flagging in the wealthy world.
"It's true that most people in Africa don't drink for
cultural, religious and economic reasons but those who drink,
drink a lot," said Dr Vladimir Poznyak of the World Health
Organisation (WHO) in Geneva.
If governments finally crack down effectively, companies
such as SABMiller, Diageo Plc and Heineken NV
may find Africa no longer allows the spectacular sales
growth they have achieved there in recent years.
The drinks firms say Africans are better off consuming their
products than popular but sometimes lethal home concoctions.
However, the effects in Worcester of drinkers rapidly
consuming dangerous - sometimes even fatal - quantities of
alcohol are obvious. The liquor store queue snakes past a
drunken man crumpled on the ground in a pool of vomit and in the
evening drinkers cram into Worcester's numerous run-down bars.
"They drink and drink and drink. They don't stop when it is
necessary to stop drinking liquor," said Berita Jones, a police
captain in the town of about 130,000.
"Worcester's crime is almost entirely alcohol-related," said
Jones, whose time is spent checking that its 166 licensed bars
outlets comply with the law, and making regular raids of its
more than 300 shebeens, or informal taverns.
UNQUENCHABLE THIRST
Home to some of the world's fastest growing economies,
Africa's thirst for beer and spirits is almost unquenchable:
analysts estimate beer volumes rose around 7 percent last year.
Excluding the mature South African market, growth reached more
than 10 percent.
Drinks companies want to keep up the momentum. SABMiller is
investing up to $2.5 billion over the next five years to build
and renovate breweries on the continent. Rival Diageo's African
sales have risen by an average 15 percent in each of the last
five years, and now account for 14 percent of the group's total.
But some public health officials say regulation of alcohol
consumption and education about its abuse have failed to keep
pace. "In parallel to this increase in commercial alcohol
availability, the infrastructure and regulation for effective
alcohol control have no strong tradition in many African
countries," said Poznyak.
NEW LAWS
On average an African drinks about 6.15 litres of pure
alcohol each year, about half of what a European consumes.
However, more than 25 percent of Africans are binge drinkers,
the highest proportion in the world, according to a WHO report.
Most African countries already have laws that prohibit
underage drinking and drink driving, but critics say these are
poorly enforced and often completely ignored.
South Africa is crafting a new law to restrict alcohol
advertising, raise the minimum drinking age to 21 from 18 and
get tougher on drink driving, Minister of Social Development
Bathabile Dlamini has said.
The bill would also propose warning labels on alcohol
containers, raising taxes and stricter licensing laws for
alcohol outlets, said a government official who declined to be
identified because the bill has not yet been made public.
The bill will be discussed in South Africa's cabinet in the
next few weeks before its release for public comment, the
official said.
In Kenya authorities are also looking to raise the legal
drinking age to 21 from 18, following on from a 2010 law that
banned alcohol sales in grocery stores and in bars before 5 p.m.
The Mututho law, named after the legislator who crafted it,
John Mututho, is credited for a 90 percent drop in
alcohol-related deaths in Kenya.
"Even when we say we have succeeded up to that level, we are
also saying we have failed 10 percent, so the age of drinking
will be 21. We are amending the law," Mututho said.
Earlier this year, Zambia banned the manufacture and sale of
spirits in relatively cheap small plastic sachets, which it
blamed for increasing alcohol abuse by young people. Zambia's
health department secretary told Reuters that alcohol-related
road accidents and health problems are increasingly a concern.
In Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation and a huge beer
market, alcohol regulation does exist but critics say it is
loosely enforced.
Adeline Osakwe, deputy director at the Nigeria Food and Drug
Administration, said the country ensures consumers are aware of
alcohol content through product labelling. It also regulates
alcohol advertising.
"For TV commercials, as long as it will not lead people to
abuse alcohol, we give approvals," Osakwe said.
HOME-BREW TO HEINEKEN
For years poor Africans were limited to home-brew sorghum or
maize beer, sometimes made with dangerous ingredients such as
battery acid to increase the potency.
Commercial alcohol is now widely available in most African
states and premium brands such as Johnny Walker whisky or
Heineken beer are increasingly in reach of the average drinker.
Rising incomes have also encouraged conspicuous consumption
of premium brands. Even in Worcester's gritty nightclubs, some
tables are weighed down by bottles of pricey spirits such Scotch
whiskies Chivas Regal and Glenfiddich.
Drinks companies say commercially produced alcohol is safer
than home-brews. "The alternative is that lower income people
who wish to consume liquor will buy illicit and potentially
dangerous alcohol," said Vincent Maphai, executive director of
Corporate Affairs at SABMiller's South African unit.
SABMiller is already offering lower priced beer in order to
win over drinkers from the home-brew market, which it says is
about four times the $11 billion commercial market.
Higher alcohol taxes, which the South African bill is likely
to impose, risk of pushing the poor back to potentially lethal
home-brews. Nevertheless, public health officials say
governments need to do more to warn about the dangers of alcohol
abuse.
BIRTH DEFECTS
Even several months into pregnancy, Johannesburg resident
Martha regularly drank until she passed out. She never worried
about the effect until her son was born with a hole in his
heart. "I would have stopped if I knew that it would harm my
baby like this," said Martha, who declined to give her family
name.
Her son, now 12 years old, was diagnosed with foetal alcohol
syndrome, an incurable birth defect that has left him with the
brain and body of a four-year old.
South Africa has the highest reported number of children
with such birth defects: about 122 out of every 1,000 are born
with the syndrome, compared with about 8 per 1,000