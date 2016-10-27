KIGALI Oct 26 The African Export-Import Bank
(Afreximbank) has already secured more than the $3 billion it
had sought to raise by the end of 2016 to fund its activities,
with about $1 billion coming from Eurobonds, a senior executive
said on Thursday.
But Cairo-based Afreximbank Executive Vice-President George
Elombi also told Reuters the bank did not have enough resources
to meet the continent's soaring demand for financing from
African economies hurt by a commodities price plunge.
Speaking during a trip to Rwanda's capital Kigali, he said
the bank was facing pressure from "parties to whom we provide
financing. The request from them is enormous."
African states were seeking trade and other facilities worth
about $40 billion, which Elombi said meant other global
institutions needed to step into help. He did not name them.
Afreximbank is a multilateral body set up to help African
states - many of them reliant on raw material exports - overcome
difficulties with financing and developing trade.
Afreximbank had said in May it aimed to raise $3 billion
this year via Eurobonds, syndications and bilateral and
institutional lending.
"To date we have exceeded that amount," said Elombi, adding
the bank had "exceeded $1 billion" raised from Eurobonds alone.
Afreximbank also said in May it aimed to increase the amount
deposited by central banks to $10 billion from about $3 billion.
Elombi said that target was expected to be achieved by the
end of this year or in the first half of 2017.
