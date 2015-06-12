* Central Africa region still to implement full visa-free
travel
* Wealthier Gabon and Equatorial Guinea raise security
concerns
* Region is Africa's least integrated, hurting trade and
economy
By Sylvain Andzongo
KYE-OSSI, Cameroon, June 12 A month after six
central African nations scrapped visa requirements for their
citizens, the long lines at the Kye-Ossi border crossing in
southern Cameroon show the challenges facing efforts to boost
trade on the continent.
Multilateral institutions like the World Bank say
intra-African trade is a key to unlocking the growth potential
of the continent's 1 billion consumers. But corruption, rampant
bureaucracy and lack of infrastructure have long hampered this.
In bustling Kye-Ossi, 275 km (170 miles) south of the
capital Yaounde, baffled traders were told visas were still
required despite the announcement in early May by the leaders of
Cameroon, Central Africa Republic, Chad, Congo Republic,
Equatorial Guinea, and Gabon.
The town of 45,000 people lives on trade in contraband goods
with neighbouring Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. Cameroon, the
region's breadbasket, exports food while wine and spirits come
back across the border from Equatorial Guinea, almost none of it
paying duty, a customs source said.
Desire Bohou, who runs a cross-border transport service,
said police were willing to turn a blind eye and allow traders
access to Equatorial Guinea's border town of Ebebiyin in return
for a pay-off.
But if traders wanted to go beyond Ebebiyin, they had to
obtain a visa, he said.
"Nothing has changed on the side of Equatorial Guinea
because every car that goes in pays 10,000 CFA francs
($17.17)and each passenger also pays 2,000 CFA francs," Bohou
said.
Trade between Africa's nations accounts for just 12 percent
of its total, versus more than 60 percent among the 28 nations
of the Europe Union, according to the African Development Bank
(AfDB).
In a bid to boost trade among themselves, 25 African nations
signed a deal in Egypt this week to forge a free-trade zone
linking three economic blocs into a market of over 650 million
people.
That deal, however, did not include the central African
bloc, known as CEMAC, which languishes at the bottom of the
pile. In its 2015 Africa economic outlook, the AfDB said it took
more time, documents and money to import a cargo container in
central Africa than any other region of the world.
Although the countries share a central bank and franc CFA
currency pegged to the euro, restrictions on the movement of
goods and services have made it one of Africa's least integrated
economic zones. The International Monetary Fund said
intra-regional trade in CEMAC accounted for just 3 percent of
its total.
Trade is also hobbled by a chronic lack of road and rail
infrastructure: only two of the regions six capitals are linked
by a highway.
Mays Mouissi, a France-based banker and regional economic
analyst, said allowing visa-free movement and improving the
bloc's infrastructure could boost growth by up to eight
percentage points. The region's 2015 GDP growth forecast is 4.2
percent.
"There is a lack of political will," he said.
RELATIVE WEALTH
CEMAC's individual countries have long relied on oil exports
rather than regional trade. But with the price of petroleum
depressed and production flagging, some nations are seeking ways
to diversify their economies.
Mooted since 2005, visa-free travel had been blocked by the
zone's two smallest members Gabon and Equatorial Guinea, which
thanks to oil are many times richer per capita than the others
and fear their relative wealth will attract migrants.
Days before the decision was initially due to take effect on
January 1, 2014, Equatorial Guinea blocked it, raising further
bureaucratic demands for its implementation.
"Equatorial Guinea and Gabon believe that they will be
flooded by migrants from their more populous neighbours if they
open up their borders," said one Cameroon diplomat.
Gabon and Equatorial Guinea insist that passports and other
travel documents must be modernised before the full
implementation of the visa-free decision, he said. They want a
traceable, bio-metric identification system for the region.
Gabon's minister for foreign affairs said the nation of 1.7
million was committed to the region's economic integration but
security concerns must be addressed.
"The common market cannot prosper without a security
requirement," Emmanuel Issozet-Ngondet told a news conference.
He said authorized crossing points and the establishment of
a data collection centre to ease judicial procedures in the zone
were a prerequisite.
In Kye-Ossi, a tropical storm gathered overhead as a queue
of travellers waiting to enter Equatorial Guinea stood
patiently, documents in hand.
In the absence of any fresh orders from headquarters in the
capital, Cameroonian police checked for visas before allowing
travellers through the gate.
"It is as if the decision got stuck in Yaounde," said police
officer Atangana.
($1 = 591.0000 CFA francs)
($1 = 0.8863 euros)
(Additional reporting by Bate Felix in Dakar and Gerauds
Wilfried Obangome in Libreville; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing
by Daniel Flynn and Peter Graff)