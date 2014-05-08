ABUJA May 8 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pledged "no strings" support for an African plan to develop a continent-wide high speed rail network, and said China has set aside $2 billion for an African Development Fund.

China would also support Africa's plans to boost its aviation and telecoms sectors.

"All China's support for Africa will come with no political strings attached," Li said. "We will not interfere with Africa's internal affairs or ask something impossible of Africa." (Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by John Stonestreet)