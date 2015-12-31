NAIROBI Dec 31 The Kenyan and Zambian
currencies are expected to come under pressure in the coming
week, due to increased demand for the U.S. dollar following the
Christmas and New Years holidays.
KENYA
The shilling is forecast to weaken next week due to
an expected increase in dollar demand from the manufacturing and
energy sectors.
The shilling was trading at 102.40/50 on Thursday afternoon,
weaker then last Thursday's close of 102.25/35.
"I have a bias for a weaker shilling. Next week, demand has
to pick up. Some companies which closed down for the year which
are expected to open on Monday, especially manufacturing, oil,"
said a trader at one commercial bank.
ZAMBIA
The kwacha is likely to come under pressure versus
the dollar next week due to increased demand for the green back
after the holidays.
At 0701 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the
currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 10.8999
per dollar from a close of 10.8603 a week ago.
"The kwacha is forecast to trade with a slightly bearish
tone in upcoming sessions, weighed down by stronger dollar
demand from importers," Zambia National Commercial Bank analysts
said in a note.
NIGERIA
Nigerian naira is seen flat on both the parallel and
official interbank markets next week, on weak dollar demand and
as businesses gradually wind down operations to prepare their
books for their financial year ending.
The local currency traded at 266 to the dollar on the
parallel market on Wednesday, from 272 a dollar last Thursday
and a low of 280 to the dollar by last Friday. The currency
traded at 199.5 to the dollar on the official market, some 1.26
percent weaker than the central bank's peg rate.
"The naira should trade flat next week because of weak
demand from end users and businesses closing down operations for
the year end," a trader said.
The Nigerian money market reopens on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa, Chris Mfula and Edith Honan)