NAIROBI, Sept 24 The Zambian kwacha is
expected to weaken further in the week ahead due to a slowdown
in China, a key importer of its commodities, as well as
electricity outages.
ZAMBIA
Traders predict the Zambian kwacha will remain under
pressure next week on concerns about an electricity shortage
that has hit Africa's No.2 copper producer and slow growth in
China.
On Thursday the kwacha was bid at 10.5750, weaker than last
week's close of 10.0300. The kwacha has broken through a series
of record lows this year, weakening by close to 40 percent
according to Reuters data.
"The power deficit and as such the higher cost of production
poses a threat to the kwacha. The slowing Chinese economy and
its obvious impact on copper has continued to have a negative
impact on the unit," the local unit of South Africa's First
National Bank (FNB) said in a note on Thursday.
KENYA
Kenya's shilling is seen holding steady, with
importer dollar demand being balanced out by tight shilling
liquidity, traders said.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 105.50/70 to the
dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of 105.55/106.65.
"What is really supporting it is still the liquidity. If
they (central bank) continue with the aggressive tightening, it
will be very expensive to fund long (dollar) positions," said a
senior trader at one commercial bank.
UGANDA
The Ugandan shilling is forecast to trade with a
weakening bias over the next several days, undermined by an
uptick in corporate demand although inflows from private aid
agencies may limit losses.
At market close on Wednesday, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 3,648/3,658, stronger than last Thursday's close of
3,660/3,670. Thursday was a public holiday in Uganda.
"Importers will likely be returning to the market to take up
some dollars as we usually see toward end-month days," said a
trader from a leading commercial bank.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa,; Elias Biryabarema and Chris
Mfula; Editing by Toby Chopra)