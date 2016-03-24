NAIROBI, March 24 Nigeria's naira was expected
to strengthen slightly against the dollar next week on the
parallel market, while several other African currencies were
expected to hold steady.
NIGERIA
The Nigerian naira is seen appreciating slightly against the
dollar on the parallel market next week, although the official
rate will remain steady around the 197.50 level.
On the parallel market, the naira was quoted at 320 to the
dollar on Thursday, compared with 326 last week, spurred by
tight liquidity and increased dollar supply.
"We see the tightening of liquidity by the central bank
curbing speculations on the forex market and reduce pressure on
the naira," Aminu Gwadabe, head of Nigeria association of
bureaux de change said.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi is expected to remain steady next week
amid subdued corporate activity after the Easter weekend
holiday.
The local unit was trading at 3.8400 to the dollar by 1120
GMT on Thursday, compared to 3.8550 last week. It is 1 percent
weaker so far this year.
"We expect a calm session after holidays as local importers
settle down after the long Easter holidays," said Accra-based
Dortis Research analyst Joseph Biggles Amponsah.
TANZANIA
The Tanzanian shilling is likely to be steady next
week, helped by a slowdown in dollar demand by importers.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,182/2,192 to the
dollar on Thursday, unchanged from a week ago.
"The shilling has been trading flat for almost a month, I
don't see it moving anywhere unless we get some solid inflows of
dollars," said William Francis, a dealer at Commercial Bank of
Africa Tanzania.
ZAMBIA
The kwacha is likely to firm against the dollar next
week as companies convert foreign exchange pay their regular
end-of-month payments.
At 0820 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the
currency of Africa's second-biggest copper producer at 11.3300
to the dollar, up from a close of 11.3400 a week ago.
"Markets remain flooded with the (dollars) as most
corporates continue to convert," analysts at BancABC, the local
branch of Atlas Mara, said in a note.
KENYA
Kenya's shilling was expected to weaken slightly next
week on the back of the usual pick-up in corporate demand for
dollars towards the end of the month.
At 1245 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
101.45/65 to the dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of
101.40/50. One trader said he did not expect the shilling to
weaken beyond 102.00 to the dollar next week.
(Writing by Edmund Blair)