* Oil price slump squeezes Nigeria, Angola
* Ghana already in talks with IMF
* Shares of oil explorers hammered
By Ed Cropley
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 27 Plunging world oil prices
have dealt a blow to Africa far greater - in purely economic
terms - than Ebola, setting back investment in exploration and
plans to industrialise.
The highest profile victim so far has been Africa's top
producer, Nigeria, which was forced to devalue its naira
currency by 8 percent this week after the central bank admitted
dwindling reserves were making it hard to defend it.
In dollar terms, the devaluation knocked $40 billion off the
value of Nigeria's economy - considerably more than the $32
billion worst-case scenario the World Bank projected in October
for Ebola's economic impact on the entire sub-Saharan region.
Last week, the bank's chief Africa economist said the latest
assessments of the epidemic suggested the economic fallout might
not be as bad as feared, and was likely to be closer to the $3-4
billion end of its projected range.
The same cannot be said for crude-backed African currencies.
Even after the Nigerian devaluation and a 100 basis point
hike in interest rates, the naira came under more
pressure, trading at a record low of 178.85 to the dollar.
It opened flat on Thursday around 177.0, a level that is
already weaker than the de facto 176.40 lower limit of the
central bank's target band, revealing scepticism the currency
can hold at that level.
In Angola, the continent's number two oil producer, the
kwanza has shed more than 3 percent since September,
hitting record lows on an almost daily basis amid concerns about
the state of government finances.
A year ago, Luanda was projecting growth of 8.8 percent with
a fiscal deficit of 5 percent of GDP as it poured cash into
reconstruction from a long civil war that ended in 2002.
But its spending plans were all predicated on oil - which
accounts for half of GDP and 90 percent of foreign exchange
earnings - at $98 a barrel.
The government is budgeting a more sober $81 for next year
but even that might be over-optimistic after Brent crude
hit a four-year low on Thursday of $76 as ministers from
oil-producing OPEC countries met in Vienna.
Reserves are at a relatively healthy $27 billion - enough to
prevent a full-scale currency blow-out, analysts say - but if
oil stays below $80 for some time, the kwanza will continue to
weaken and the budget deficit will balloon.
The result is likely to be sharply reduced spending, a big
increase in foreign borrowing, either through Eurobonds or
syndicated loans, and possibly even an International Monetary
Fund (IMF) bailout, as happened after the 2008 financial crisis.
"If there's no support for oil prices, the budget deficit
could be much larger than 7.6 percent and then you could see an
IMF programme," said Samantha Singh, an African currency
strategist at Standard Bank in Johannesburg.
Although they have vast agricultural potential, the likes of
Nigeria and Angola import nearly all their food and consumer
goods, which will become more expensive, fuelling inflation and
even raising the prospect of social and political unrest.
Weakening currencies also make imports of machinery more
expensive, hampering Africa's efforts to capitalise on above
average growth rates by building industries to employ the
millions of young people entering the labour market each year.
EXPLORERS HURTING
Ghana, which became an oil producer in 2011, has already had
to go the IMF route to try to stabilise a plunging cedi
and pull itself out of a fiscal crisis caused in part by
lower-than-expected oil receipts.
Even beyond sub-Saharan Africa's established oil producers,
which also include Equatorial Guinea, Chad, Sudan and South
Sudan, the effects are being felt as frontier exploration
projects contemplate shrinking margins.
Britain's Tullow, a major regional player, told
Reuters this month that "short-term variations" in oil prices
would not cast a shadow over projects that may last decades.
Others are less sanguine.
Toronto-listed junior explorer Africa Oil, which
has interests in Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia and Mali, said this
month its plans in Kenya might be brought into question if the
long-term outlook saw prices dropping below $70 a barrel.
At an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Iraq's oil minister said crude
prices had a floor around $65-$70.
Share prices in the exploration sector suggest concerns are
growing.
Africa Oil shares have halved in value since September,
while London-listed Afren, whose main assets are in
Nigeria but which also operates in Kenya and Kurdistan, have
slumped to a five-year low.
Savannah Petroleum, whose main hopes are developing
a prospect in southeast Niger, has also nearly halved in value
since it floated in London in August.
