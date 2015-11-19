NAIROBI Nov 19 The Kenyan shilling was seen
firming over the coming week on the back of sagging corporate
demand for dollars, while the Nigerian naira was likely to stay
flat due to central bank efforts to control the exchange rate.
KENYA
Kenyan shilling was seen firming up due to limp dollar
demand from large companies.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 102.25/35 to the
dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of 102.15/25.
One Nairobi-based trader said corporate dollar demand has
been weak and this was likely to carry on into next week.
"From the look of it, (the shilling) may strengthen. Demand
is very weak," said the trader.
A second trader expected the local currency to stay in a
tight 102.00-102.40 range into next week.
TANZANIA
The Tanzanian shilling is expected to strengthen slightly
against the dollar in the days ahead, buoyed by inflows from
cashew exports.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,155/2,165 to the
dollar on Thursday, weaker than 2,150/2,160 a week ago.
"The shilling will likely appreciate slightly against the
dollar next week on the back of the ongoing cashew nut export
season and month-end inflows. We expect it to trade in the
2,140-2,150 range," said Mohamed Laseko, a dealer at CRDB Bank.
NIGERIA
The Nigerian naira is seen trading around the same level
next week, as the central bank keeps a tight rein on the forex
market.
The local currency was trading at 230 to the dollar on the
parallel market on Thursday, the same level last week, while in
the interbank market the local currency was trading at 198.97 to
the dollar at 1204 GMT compared with 197 naira last week.
The central bank had adjusted its exchange rate peg more
than 15 times since it introduced control in the interbank
market in February in a bid to conserve its forex reserves. The
naira peg rate has been adjusted between 198 and 196.95 to the
dollar.
The central bank is expected to hold its Monetary Policy
Committee meeting next Tuesday, but traders said not much change
is anticipated from the meeting.
UGANDA
The Ugandan shilling is forecast to weaken over the
next week, hurt by a likely uptick in corporate dollar demand.
At 1116 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,365/3,375, stronger than last Thursday's close of 3,495/3,505.
"Corporate clients have been on the sidelines for
days...some demand should start to materialise next week
especially as end-month nears," said a trader at a leading
commercial bank.
The trader said the IMF's lowering of Uganda's 2015/16
growth projection to 5 percent from a previous 5.8 percent will
also likely keep the shilling pressured.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi could come under pressure in coming weeks
on increasing dollar demand for seasonal imports ahead of the
Christmas season.
The local currency has been fairly stable in the past three
months after slumping nearly 30 percent in the first half of the
year. It was trading at 3.8300 to the greenback at 1120 GMT on
Thursday compared with 3.8000 a week ago, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
"The usual demand for foreign exchange by importers towards
settlement of bills marked for the festive season is growing,
and it's not certain yet whether the cedi would be able to
withstand the rising demand," Joseph Biggles Amponsah, analyst
at the Accra-based Dortis Research, said.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa, George Obulutsa, Chris Mfula,
Elias Biryabarema, Kwasi Kpodo and Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala;
Compiled by Drazen Jorgic)