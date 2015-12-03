LAGOS Dec 3 The Nigerian naira is expected to
weaken in the next week after the central bank stopped offering
dollars to some foreign exchange traders.
Nigeria
The Nigerian naira is likely to ease further next
week after the central bank suspended its sale of dollars to
some bureaux de change over their failure to file documentation
on previous dollar purchases.
The local currency was trading at 246 to the dollar on the
unofficial market on Thursday, down from 235 per dollar last
week. It traded at 198.97 a dollar on the official interbank
market. It had closed at 197 to the dollar last week on the
market.
The central bank had on Wednesday denied about 1,599 bureaux
de change agents, out of a total of 2,818 operators, access to
its foreign exchange sales window, limiting supply.
"We hope by next week the issue around the suspension of
some bureaux de change would have been resolved, otherwise
dollar shortage may persist in the market, leading to further
depreciation of the naira," one trader said.
Kenya
The Kenyan shilling is expected to trade in a tight
range next week, with potential off-shore investor flows into an
infrastructure bond on offer by the central bank lending it
support.
The shilling was trading at 102.10/20 on Thursday afternoon,
unchanged from Wednesday's close last week. Last Thursday was a
public holiday in Kenya last week.
One Nairobi-based trader said the local currency was likely
to be stuck in the 102.00-102.40 range, but inflows from
off-shore investors could boost the local currency before the
Dec. 9 auction of the 30 billion infrastructure bond.
"Previously we have seen good appetite and off-shore
players, so normally the shilling appreciated," added the
trader.
Companies usually wind down activity as the year draws to a
close, curbing demand for dollars. The central bank has also
been intervening with dollar sales to stabilise the currency.
Zambia
The Zambian kwacha is likely to come under pressure
next week due to global worries over a potential rate hike by
the U.S. Federal Reserve and corporate demand for dollars as
firms take advantage of cheaper rates.
At 0727 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the
currency of Africa's second largest copper producer at 10.4049
per dollar, stronger than 10.9500 at last Thursday's close.
"Currencies across the board are taking a beating, with the
local unit also reacting to the world-wide gloomy sentiments,"
analysts at the local unit of South Africa's First National Bank
(FNB) said in a note.
Uganda
The Ugandan shilling is forecast to trade with a
firming bias over the next one week on expected inflows from
Ugandan workers abroad returning home for holidays and slowing
importer dollar demand.
At 1016 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,308/3,318, stronger than last Thursday's close of 3,355/3,365.
"Flows from diaspora people are starting to materialize.
Those inflows are coming in at a time we're noticing a
considerable drop in importer demand," said a trader at a
leading commercial bank.
The shilling is 16.3 percent weaker against the dollar so
far this year.
Ghana
Ghana's cedi is seen flat next week as economic
activities slows while businesses await the approval of the
government's 2016 budget and financial policy statement by
parliament.
The local currency has been fairly stable in the fourth
quarter after slumping nearly 30 percent in the first half of
the year. It was trading at 3.81 to the dollar at 1056 GMT on
Thursday, compared with 3.82 a week ago.
"The usually high end-of-year demand for the greenback has
not been seen yet. It's likely as a result of the general
economic slowdown," said Joseph Biggles Amponsah of the
Accra-based Dortis Research.
Ghana's parliament is debating the 2016 election-year budget
in which the government aims to narrow its budget deficit to 5.3
percent of GDP, from a projected 7.3 pct this year.
Tanzania
The Tanzanian shilling is expected to hold steady
against the dollar next week following a dip in demand for the
U.S. currency ahead of the year-end festive season.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,160/2,170 to the
dollar on Thursday, slightly up from 2,165/2,175 a week ago.
"The shilling will likely trade at the same levels next
week. There isn't much activity in the market, with the supply
of dollars meeting the available demand," said Sameer Remtulla,
a dealer at Commercial Bank of Africa Tanzania.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema, Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, Oludare
Mayowa, Chris Mfula, Drazen Jorgic and Kwasi Kpodo, editing by
Larry King)