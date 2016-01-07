LUSAKA Jan 7 African currencies are expected to
come under pressure next week as emerging markets weaken due to
China's economic woes, especially Zambia, which exports copper
to the world's second-largest economy.
Other African currencies are seen weaker as dollar demand
rises as trade picks up following the year-end holidays.
ZAMBIA
The kwacha will likely weaken due to a China market
rout, which has fuelled demand worries for industrial metals
like copper, Zambia's top export commodity.
At 1132 GMT, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa
second-largest copper producer at 10.9900 per dollar from
10.8200 a week ago.
"We expect the kwacha to be pressured next week due to
spillover effects from China, and renewed weakness in industrial
metals," NKC African Economics economist Irmgard Erasmus said.
KENYA
The shilling is expected to ease due to increased
dollar demand by companies, traders said.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 102.05/15 to the
dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of 102.20/30.
"We will see demand kick in. This week has been quiet," a
trader at one commercial bank said. "As it is, we haven't got a
number of calls from some of the corporates that usually buy the
dollar, so we expect proper corporate activity to pick up."
UGANDA
The shilling is forecast to trade with a weakening
bias, undermined by scant inflows weighing against rising dollar
demand from exporters and banks.
At 1001 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,405/3,415, weaker than last Thursday's close of 3,365/3,375.
"Supplies are thin but on the demand counter we're expecting
that appetite particularly from importers will start to
gradually pick up," said a trader at a leading commercial bank.
TANZANIA
The shilling is expected to weaken, weighed down by
demand for the U.S. currency from oil and manufacturing sectors.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,185/2,195 to the
dollar on Thursday, weaker than 2,160/2,170 a week ago.
"The shilling will likely continue to depreciate marginally
next week on the back of demand for dollars that is picking up
from oil and manufacturing companies. We expect the shilling to
touch 2,200 levels," said Sameer Remtulla, a dealer at
Commercial Bank of Africa Tanzania.
GHANA
The cedi is expected to weaken as businesses begin to
buy dollars for their first quarter import, traders said.
The local currency, which weakened 16 percent in 2015,
compared to more than 30 percent in the previous year, has been
fairly stable in the 3.8200-3.8300 band in the past week.
"Amidst expectations of high demand for dollars during and
immediately after the festive season, the cedi could come under
some pressure in the coming week," Joseph Biggles Amponsah,
analyst at the Accra-based Dortis Research said.
NIGERIA
The naira is seen weakening a little next week as
more businesses resume from holidays and dollar demand rises.
The local currency was quoted at 270 to the dollar on the
parallel market on Thursday, weaker than 266 to the dollar last
week. The naira traded at 199 to the dollar on the official
interbank market as at 1126 GMT.
Nigeria's naira was down 10 percent year-on-year last year
due to demand pressure in the wake of falling global oil prices
and measures by the central bank to conserve its forex reserves.
