NAIROBI Jan 14 Weak copper prices were expected
to weigh on Zambia's kwacha next week and corporate dollar
demand was likely to put pressure on Ghana's cedi, but Kenya's
shilling was expected to trade little changed.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi may weaken further as seasonal demand
for dollars from local businesses increases.
By 1000 GMT on Thursday, the cedi was quoted at 3.8800 to
the dollar, compared with 3.8300 a week ago. After a fairly
stable fourth quarter, it came under pressure last week as
importers sought dollars.
"Having touched the 3.90 levels, forex traders and
corporates are tempted to buy and hold the dollar to guard
against the usual early year depreciation of the cedi," said
Joseph Biggles Amponsah at Dortis Research. The cedi may reach
3.95, he said.
ZAMBIA
The kwacha is expected to remain under pressure next
week from weak copper prices and a limited supply of dollars in
the local market.
At 1103 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the
currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 11.0700
to the dollar, compared with a close of 11.0100 a week ago.
"With copper prices not showing signs of significant
recovery coupled with strong greenback demand, we should see the
local currency remain on the back foot," Zambia National
Commercial Bank analysts said in a note.
KENYA
The Kenyan shilling was expected to stay in its
recent range next week, supported by rising yields for
government debt and the possibility of central bank intervention
if the currency threatens to weaken beyond the recent band.
At 1314 GMT on Thursday, the shilling was at 102.30/50,
weaker than last Thursday's close of 102.20/30. In recent weeks,
it has mostly traded between 102.00 and 102.50. The central bank
often sold dollars around the 102.50 level late last year.
"The shilling could be range-bound as at these levels. (The
central bank) has been quick to defend the currency," said one
Nairobi-based trader, adding that a recent uptick in yields on
182-day and 364-day Treasury bill yields was also helping.
NIGERIA
Nigeria's naira was expected to face further pressure on the
parallel market next week after the central bank halted dollar
sales to foreign exchange bureaux.
Traders said demand for dollars had shot up after that
decision and they remained scarce. The naira weakened to 300 on
the parallel market on Thursday from 270 last week.
"We see the naira trading within a range of 300-320 next
week if the dollar shortage persists on the parallel market,"
one currency trader said.
The naira is trading on the official interbank market at
199.50 a dollar, unchanged from last week. It is expected to
hold at that level on the official market this week.
UGANDA
Uganda's shilling is likely to weaken in the next
week, weighed down by concern about next month's election and
the possibility of violence.
At 0909 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,475/3,485, weaker than last Thursday's close of 3,405/3,415.
"What we see now is more of pre-election sentiment that is
driving the shilling weakness, which is creating a dent to
already fragile market confidence," said Stephen Kaboyo of Alpha
Capital Partners. Voting takes place on Feb. 18.
TANZANIA
The Tanzanian shilling was expected to hold steady
against the dollar, helped by a slowdown in demand for dollars
from oil companies and a shortage the local currency.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,170-2,180 to the
dollar on Thursday, stronger than 2,185-2,195 a week ago.
"There is a lot of focus on the shilling right now for
investment in Treasury bills, which has caused it to
appreciate," said Sameer Remtulla, a dealer at Commercial Bank
of Africa Tanzania, adding it should hold these levels until the
end of the month, after which it could make gains.
