NAIROBI Feb 25 The Nigerian naira is expected
to pare some of its recent gains next week as traders seek to
stock up on dollars.
NIGERIA
The Nigerian naira is expected to weaken a little on the
parallel market as some traders are seen taking advantage of a
recent rally to mop up dollar liquidity.
The local currency was quoted by traders on the parallel
market at 350 to the dollar on Thursday, better than 365 to the
dollar last week, but weaker than the previous day.
The naira rate remains flat around the peg rate 197.50 on
the official interbank market. Central bank curbs were
introduced late last year to defend a currency peg which have
restricted access to dollars.
The currency of Africa's biggest economy rallied in the week
to around 300 a dollar after President Muhammadu Buhari on
Saturday rejected the idea of devaluing the naira, despite
mounting pressure from an economic crisis caused by a sharp fall
in the price of oil, Nigeria's dominant export.
Aminu Gwadabe, head of Nigeria's association of bureau de
change operators said "hoarding and speculative activities have
returned to the market, pushing down the naira value again."
GHANA
Ghana's cedi is expected to gain marginally on
positive market sentiment ahead of a 5-year domestic bond to be
issued next week, analysts said.
After weakening nearly 4 percent in January on seasonal
dollar demand from importers and speculative buyers, the cedi
has held firm in recent weeks. It was quoted at 3.89 to the
greenback at 0948 GMT on Thursday, compared with 3.92 last week.
"Market sentiment about the cedi's performance has been
positive recently, erasing fears of a possible first quarter
cedi depreciation," analyst Joseph Biggles Amponsah of Dortis
Research said.
KENYA
Kenya's shilling is expected to hold steady but could
come under pressure due to end-month importer dollar demand,
traders said. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 101.70/80
to the dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of 101.75/85.
"I don't see much movement. Maybe a bit of (dollar) demand
towards the end of the month," a trader at one bank said.
TANZANIA
The Tanzanian shilling is seen firming against the
dollar in the days ahead, helped by a subdued demand for the
U.S. currency from large importers. Commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 2,185/2,195 to the dollar on Thursday, weaker than
2,183/2,193 a week ago.
"The currency has been very stable over the past few weeks.
There isn't any big demand for dollars nor much inflows, so we
expect the shilling to remain stable over the coming days," said
Hakim Sheikh, a dealer at Commercial Bank of Africa Tanzania.
UGANDA
The Ugandan shilling is forecast to weaken over the
next week as business activity gradually picks up after
elections and likely spurs an uptick in demand for dollars.
At 0956 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,365/3,375, stronger than Wednesday's close of 3,420/3,430.
Thursday was a national holiday in Uganda.
Traders say business slumped last week as Ugandans voted in
a presidential election won by incumbent Yoweri Museveni but
criticised as a sham by his main rival, Kizza Besigye.
ZAMBIA
The kwacha is expected to firm next week due to
dollar conversions by companies preparing to pay salaries and
other month-end obligations due in the local currency.
At 1020 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the
currency of Africa's second-biggest copper producer at 11.3750
per dollar, weaker than 11.3000 at which it closed a week ago.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa, Kwasi Kpodo, Elias Biryabarema,
Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, Chris Mfula, Oludare Mayowa; Editing by
Drazen Jorgic and Alexander Smith)