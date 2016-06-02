NAIROBI, June 2 Kenya's shilling, Ghana's cedi and Zambia's kwacha are seen weakening in the next week to Thursday, while the Tanzanian and Nigerian currencies are expected to hold steady, traders said.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling was seen easing, undermined by some foreign investors selling their Treasury bonds due to falling yields. But its weakening was expected to be limited by prospects of the central bank selling dollars, traders said.

At 1118 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 100.80/90 to the dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of 100.55/65.

"We are seeing it is bound to weaken. We have foreigners who bought bills and bonds on January booking profits, exiting. They think rates have bottomed now. The central bank is the elephant in the room," said a senior trader at one commercial bank.

TANZANIA

The shilling is expected to trade in a stable range, underpinned by a slowdown in demand for U.S. dollars ahead of the government's 2016/2017 budget due on June 8.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,187/2,197 to the dollar on Thursday, unchanged from a week ago.

"The outlook for next week is pretty much flat ... we will likely see a steady currency trading on the same levels. There is subdued activity in the market because most people are just waiting to see what the government's upcoming budget has to offer," said Denis Mazige, head of treasury sales at Commercial Bank of Africa Tanzania.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling is forecast to trade with a bearish tone over the next one week, undermined by a gradual rebound in greenback purchases by importers.

At 1213 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,363/3,373, little changed from last Thursday's close of 3,365/3,375.

"Demand is starting to slowly come back and we see more on the horizon," a trader at a leading commercial back said, citing importers as the likely major source of greenback demand pressure.

GHANA

Ghana's cedi is expected to remain under pressure due to high dollar demand from oil importers and multinationals repatriating funds abroad.

The dollar-cedi rate traded at 3.8800 at 1155 GMT, unchanged from last Thursday's close, according to Reuters data.

"Demand pressure is expected to remain steady, driving the dollar/cedi rate upwards towards 3.9150 by early next week, and further up if we don't see matching dollar supply immediately," analyst Joseph Biggles Amponsah of the Accra-based Dortis Research said.

NIGERIA

The naira is expected to trade within a range in the coming days as uncertainty over the implementation of the Nigerian central bank's planned new flexible exchange rate policy persists.

The currency retreated to 350 to the dollar on the parallel market on Thursday from 360 a dollar last week. The naira had weakened shortly after the central bank announced plans for new exchange rate policy, but strengthened when the details of the new policy were delayed.

On the official interbank window, the naira was trading around the peg rate of 197 to the dollar. "The central bank was still consulting with bank industry players to determine how the new forex policy would work," one senior banker said.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha is expected to remain under pressure versus the greenback next week due to strong dollar demand in Africa's second-largest copper producer.

At 1003 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the kwacha at 10.4900 per dollar, weaker than a close of 10.3000 a week ago. "Although we are seeing two-way flow, the weight is leaning towards the demand side," the Zambian branch of South Africa's First National Bank (FNB) said in a note. (Reporting by Chris Mfula,; George Obulutsa, Kwasi Kpodo, Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, Elias Biryabarema and Oludare Mayowa; Compiled by George Obulutsa; Editing by Mark Heinrich)