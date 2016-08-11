NAIROBI Aug 11 Nigeria's central bank is
expected to offer support to the naira with foreign exchange
sales next week, while the Ghanaian, Kenyan, Ugandan and
Tanzanian currencies are expected to hold steady.
NIGERIA
Nigeria's central bank is expected to continue almost daily
sales of foreign exchange next week to ease pressure on the
naira as foreign investors stay on the sidelines.
On the official market the naira, which opened on Thursday
at 320 per dollar, firmed to close at 310 after the central bank
sold the greenback. The currency hit an all-time low of 350 per
dollar on Tuesday on the official market.
On the unofficial market, the naira was quoted at 395 to the
dollar.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi is seen stable against the dollar next
week, supported by rising foreign exchange inflows from offshore
investors seeking local currency to trade in government debt
securities.
The cedi was trading at 3.9434 to the dollar on Thursday,
compared to 3.9575 a week ago.
"Buoyed by market liquidity and low demand (for dollars),
the cedi is expected to remain relatively stable in the week
ahead," said Joseph Biggles Amponsah of Accra-based Dortis
Research.
UGANDA
The Ugandan shilling is expected to firm next week as
commercial banks and other companies trim dollar demand and keep
local currency to meet mid-month tax obligations.
At 0911 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,368/3,378, weaker than last Thursday's close of 3,364/3,374.
"Much of the activity in the coming days will be
concentrated on the shilling side for tax payments," said
Shahzad Kamaluddin, a trader at Crane Bank.
KENYA
The Kenyan shilling is expected to trade in a tight
range with dollar demand from manufacturers and importers
broadly matched by foreign exchange inflows from horticulture
exports and charities.
At 0852 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
101.45/55 to the dollar, compared with 101.35/45 at the close on
Thursday last week.
"Clients are tending to be strategic ... ordering but not
executing, waiting for more market information and what they
perceive to be favourable rates," said a trader from a
commercial bank.
TANZANIA
Tanzania's shilling is likely to firm next week,
supported by foreign exchange inflows from tourism and
agriculture exports, while demand for the dollar was expected to
remain sluggish.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,180/2,190 to the
dollar on Thursday, stronger than 2,183/2,193 a week ago.
"There is a slowdown in demand for dollars due to a
liquidity tightness on the local currency. The outlook for next
week is that the shilling might stay at the same level or
slightly strengthen against the dollar," said William Francis, a
dealer at Commercial Bank of Africa Tanzania.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema, Kwasi Kpodo, Fumbuka
Ng'wanakilala and John Ndiso; Compiled by Edmund Blair)