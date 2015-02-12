LAGOS Feb 12 Nigeria's battered naira is likely
to extend losses next week after plumbing to record lows with
investors worried by Africa's top crude exporter postponing its
general election by six weeks.
Other African currencies are expected to be steady.
NIGERIA
The naira hit a record low of 206.60 against the
dollar on Thursday, and dealers halted electronic trading for
the second consecutive day.
"Demand remains strong and unless we have large dollar
inflows into the market, the local currency will continue to be
under pressure," another dealer said.
Nigeria's central bank has repeatedly sold dollars to
support the local currency.
Central bank governor Godwin Emefiele said the naira was
"appropriately priced" and told investors there was no need to
panic despite a nearly 25 percent slide against the dollar in
the last three months.
GHANA
Traders expect Ghana's cedi to hold its own against
the dollar as offshore hard currency demand eases ahead of a
Feb. 28 three-year domestic bond action, analysts said.
The currency of the West African commodities exporter, which
slumped 31 percent last year, has weakened since mid January as
dollar demand overwhelms supply.
The central bank plans to issue a 630 million cedi ($185.29
million) bond, open to offshore investors, to roll over
maturities and also finance projects.
"Significant offshore participation should support the local
currency, as it will mean either an introduction of fresh forex
into the market, or limited sale of existing cedi for dollars,"
Barclays Bank Ghana trader Michael Akpakli said.
KENYA
Kenya's shilling was expected to be stronger, trader's said,
citing offshore dollar inflows before the sale of a new two-year
and re-opened 10-year Treasury bonds worth a total 25 billion
shillings ($273.22 million) next week.
"I don't think the shilling is going to slide further
until at least the bond auction is over next Tuesday," said a
trader at one commercial bank.
Traders expected the Kenyan currency to trade in a 91.50-
92.00 band in the week ahead.
UGANDA
Uganda's shilling is seen holding steady, also
benefiting from inflows chasing government debt and tight local
currency liquidity.
"There are pockets of tightness in the interbank and they
could be a source of support," said David Bagambe, a trader at
Diamond Trust Bank.
"As long as debt yields maintain their high levels or even
climb further we shouldn't see any more undue depreciation
pressure," he added.
Interest rates on government debt have risen sharply in
anticipation of a substantial surge in public spending ahead of
elections early next year.
TANZANIA
The Tanzanian shilling is expected to firm in quiet
trade in the coming week.
"There is demand for U.S. dollars, but we do not think that
this demand is substantial enough to weaken the local currency
in the coming days," said Flora Mrema, a trader at TIB
Development Bank.
The Bank of Tanzania said it had traded $43.5 million on the
interbank foreign exchange market over the past week.
ZAMBIA
The kwacha is expected to remain on the back foot
next week, although the central bank could intervene if the
decline is overdone, traders said.
The kwacha could also find support from dollar inflows from
foreign investors hunting for yield in a bond auction, Zanaco
Bank said in a note.
($1 = 3.4000 Ghanian cedi)
($1 = 91.5000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa,; Kwasi Kpodo, Edith Honan,;
Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala,; Elias Biryabarema and Chris Mfula;
Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa and James Macharia)