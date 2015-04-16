DAR ES SALAAM, April 16 Tanzania's currency is
expected to stay under pressure next week after hitting a new
all-time low against the dollar, while most other currencies are
seen mixed.
TANZANIA
The shilling is expected to remain depressed for months
until new tourism and agricultural receipts trickle in mid-year
after being weighed down by demand from manufacturing and energy
firms, against scanty hard currency inflows.
Traders quoted the shilling at 1,890/1,900 to the
dollar on Thursday, down from 1,855/1,865 a week ago. Traders
said it could slip to the 1,910-1,920 range in coming days.
"The main buyers of dollars at the moment are energy,
manufacturing and retail companies, while supply of the U.S.
currency from tourism and agriculture sectors has declined,"
said Mohamed Laseko, a dealer at CRDB Bank.
NIGERIA
The naira is seen stable, propped up continued
tight central bank controls on the foreign exchange market, as
well as positive sentiment after the national elections last
month were held largely without a hitch.
The naira was trading around 198.50 to the dollar on the
interbank market, up slightly from 199 last week, after
state-owned energy company NNPC sold about $350 million to the
market earlier this week.
The central bank has pegged the naira at an official rate of
197/dollar, but some banks have been purchasing greenbacks at a
dollars from oil companies at two nairas above that margin.
"We expect rate to remain unchanged next week as lack of
flexibility in pricing has curbed volatility in the market," one
dealer said.
KENYA
The shilling is likely to continue to slide, under
pressure from companies seeking dollars as deadlines to meet
payments at the end of the month drew closer.
The currency closed near its weakest levels since November
2011 at 93.40/50 to the dollar from 92.80/90 a week ago.
Barring more dollar injections into the market by the
Central Bank of Kenya, the currency could head to 93.70/80 next
week, and soon test 94.00, traders said.
"We are getting to end-month, so pressure should be
sustained, if the CBK doesn't sell," said Julius Kiriinya, a
trader at African Banking Corporation.
UGANDA
Uganda's shilling is expected to hold steady next
week, underpinned by thin liquidity on the domestic money market
partly caused by mid-month corporate tax payments.
"I think most players will be eager to hold on to their
local currency positions considering the scarcity of the unit,"
said Shahzad Kamaluddin, a trader at Crane Bank.
"Overall the shilling will play in 2,995-3,010 range in the
coming days."
GHANA
The cedi is expected to remain stable on demand from
businesses settling domestic bills and positive investor
sentiments as the country begins a three-year deal with the
International Monetary Fund.
The West African currency was trading at 3.8700 on Thursday
compared to a week ago, when it traded at 3.8100 at the close.
The IMF approved a $918 million assistance program this
month aimed at restoring economic stability and creating jobs,
and said it would disburse $114.8 immediately, which would boost
Ghana's foreign exchange reserves. But longer term, there are
concerns over Ghana's public debt mix.
"The risk to the outlook emanates from Ghana's weak current
account position and the rather limited inflows from the IMF to
support the country's balance of payments over the next three
years," the note said.
ZAMBIA
Traders expected the kwacha to remain under pressure,
as demand for dollars should remain strong.
The currency was on fragile ground at 7.3900 on Thursday,
after tumbling as much as 2.2 percent in the previous session.
"The market remains extremely volatile even after the
uncertainty of mine taxes was removed. We should continue to see
trade the wide 7.200/7.450 range," a commercial bank trader
said, referring to Zambia's plans to scale back mining royalties
and resolve a row with mining firms.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, Oludare Mayowa, George
Obulutsa, Elias Biryabarema, Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Chris Mfula;
Editing by James Macharia)