DAR ES SALAAM, April 16 Tanzania's currency is expected to stay under pressure next week after hitting a new all-time low against the dollar, while most other currencies are seen mixed.

TANZANIA

The shilling is expected to remain depressed for months until new tourism and agricultural receipts trickle in mid-year after being weighed down by demand from manufacturing and energy firms, against scanty hard currency inflows.

Traders quoted the shilling at 1,890/1,900 to the dollar on Thursday, down from 1,855/1,865 a week ago. Traders said it could slip to the 1,910-1,920 range in coming days.

"The main buyers of dollars at the moment are energy, manufacturing and retail companies, while supply of the U.S. currency from tourism and agriculture sectors has declined," said Mohamed Laseko, a dealer at CRDB Bank.

NIGERIA

The naira is seen stable, propped up continued tight central bank controls on the foreign exchange market, as well as positive sentiment after the national elections last month were held largely without a hitch.

The naira was trading around 198.50 to the dollar on the interbank market, up slightly from 199 last week, after state-owned energy company NNPC sold about $350 million to the market earlier this week.

The central bank has pegged the naira at an official rate of 197/dollar, but some banks have been purchasing greenbacks at a dollars from oil companies at two nairas above that margin.

"We expect rate to remain unchanged next week as lack of flexibility in pricing has curbed volatility in the market," one dealer said.

KENYA

The shilling is likely to continue to slide, under pressure from companies seeking dollars as deadlines to meet payments at the end of the month drew closer.

The currency closed near its weakest levels since November 2011 at 93.40/50 to the dollar from 92.80/90 a week ago.

Barring more dollar injections into the market by the Central Bank of Kenya, the currency could head to 93.70/80 next week, and soon test 94.00, traders said.

"We are getting to end-month, so pressure should be sustained, if the CBK doesn't sell," said Julius Kiriinya, a trader at African Banking Corporation.

UGANDA

Uganda's shilling is expected to hold steady next week, underpinned by thin liquidity on the domestic money market partly caused by mid-month corporate tax payments.

"I think most players will be eager to hold on to their local currency positions considering the scarcity of the unit," said Shahzad Kamaluddin, a trader at Crane Bank.

"Overall the shilling will play in 2,995-3,010 range in the coming days."

GHANA

The cedi is expected to remain stable on demand from businesses settling domestic bills and positive investor sentiments as the country begins a three-year deal with the International Monetary Fund.

The West African currency was trading at 3.8700 on Thursday compared to a week ago, when it traded at 3.8100 at the close.

The IMF approved a $918 million assistance program this month aimed at restoring economic stability and creating jobs, and said it would disburse $114.8 immediately, which would boost Ghana's foreign exchange reserves. But longer term, there are concerns over Ghana's public debt mix.

"The risk to the outlook emanates from Ghana's weak current account position and the rather limited inflows from the IMF to support the country's balance of payments over the next three years," the note said.

ZAMBIA

Traders expected the kwacha to remain under pressure, as demand for dollars should remain strong.

The currency was on fragile ground at 7.3900 on Thursday, after tumbling as much as 2.2 percent in the previous session.

"The market remains extremely volatile even after the uncertainty of mine taxes was removed. We should continue to see trade the wide 7.200/7.450 range," a commercial bank trader said, referring to Zambia's plans to scale back mining royalties and resolve a row with mining firms. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, Oludare Mayowa, George Obulutsa, Elias Biryabarema, Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)