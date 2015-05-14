NAIROBI May 14 Kenya's shilling and Ghana's
cedi could weaken next week on increased dollar demand, while
Zambia's currency is seen strengthening further on dollar
inflows chasing government debt.
KENYA
An expected surge in dollar demand by importers could weaken
the shilling next week, after the currency traded
stronger following a central bank sale of dollars on Tuesday.
At 0847 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
96.00/10 to the dollar, from 95.25/35 a week ago.
"From next week, importers are going to start buying dollars
in anticipation of end-month demand. So we could still continue
to see the shilling remain under pressure," Bobby Otieno,
treasurer at Ecobank Kenya, said.
Traders said they forecast the shilling to trade between
96.00 to 97.00 against the dollar next week.
GHANA
The cedi hit a record low on Wednesday and could
remain under pressure on strong dollar demand, traders said.
"The reason is simple, supply is weak while demand is
strong," said Michael Akpakli, a trader for Barclays Bank Ghana.
The cedi traded at 3.9350-3.9750 to the dollar at 1200 GMT
on Thursday, after briefly touching 3.9400 on Wednesday, part of
a slide that has seen it fall by 17 percent this year and 31
percent last year.
The Bank of Ghana surprised markets by raising the benchmark
interest rate by 100 bps to 22.0 percent in part to slow the
cedi's decline, Governor Henry Kofi Wampah said.
NIGERIA
The naira is seen stable due to restrictions set by
the central bank on the forex market since February.
The naira traded at 198.5 to the dollar on Thursday at 1133
GMT compared with the 197-199 range in the previous week.
Traders said dollar sales by some oil multinational,
including state-owned NNPC provided liquidity in the market.
The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee is due to meet
on May 19 but forex dealers say there might be no reprieve on
the prevailing tight control in forex market, which has
restricted access to dollar by importers.
TANZANIA
The shilling could strengthen marginally helped by
expected dollar sales by corporates seeking to stock up on the
local currency to meet salary and tax obligations.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,010/2,020 to the
dollar, weaker than 1,990/2,000 a week ago.
"The outlook is that we expect the shilling to appreciate
slightly in the short-term view from next week to the end of the
month due to month-end inflows from corporates seeking to pay
taxes, salaries and operating costs in the local currency," said
Sameer Remtulla, a dealer at Commercial Bank of Africa Tanzania.
The Bank of Tanzania said it had traded $36.1 million on the
interbank foreign exchange market over the past week.
UGANDA
The shilling is forecast to weaken on an anticipated
pick up in corporate dollar demand.
At 1023 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,990/3,000, stronger than last Thursday's close of 2,993/3,003.
"Some moderate depreciation risk is possible," said Shahzad
Kamaluddin, a trader at Crane Bank, referring to the shilling.
Demand for the greenback has been largely subdued this week
with traders attributing it to corporates stock piling the local
currency to meet their tax payments. The local currency is 7.5
percent weaker against the dollar so far this year.
ZAMBIA
The kwacha is expected to remain bullish on increased
dollar inflows from offshore players seeking to invest in
government securities.
At 1130 GMT, the kwacha was quoted at 7.2100 per dollar from
7.3000 a week ago and commercial bank traders said the currency
of Africa's second-leading copper producer could gain even more.
"Next week is the government bond tender which is likely to
attract more foreign investors. We expect a wide trading range
of 7.0000/7.3000," one commercial bank trader said.
