NAIROBI May 28 African currencies are seen
weaker next week but dealers in Nigeria said they hoped the
central bank could relax its foreign exchange trade restrictions
under a new government due to take office on Friday.
KENYA
The shilling is expected to weaken after hitting a
new low last seen in Nov. 2011 this week due to dollar demand
from importers but tight liquidity and possible central bank
dollar sales may slow down the decline.
At 1225 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
97.80/98.00 to the dollar from 97.00/10 a week ago, after the
central bank pumped dollars into the market.
"I think it's just on the back of sustained demand, with
little supply," a senior trader at one commercial bank said,
referring to the shilling's steady decline.
The shilling had hit an intraday low of 98.95/99.05 earlier
on Thursday, hurt by a stronger dollar, slowing foreign exchange
proceeds due to reduced tourist arrivals, and a widening current
account deficit due to demand for imports like capital goods.
TANZANIA
The shilling is expected to face more pressure,
weighed down by subdued hard currency inflows and strong demand
for greenbacks from energy and manufacturing sectors after
tumbling to a new record low this week.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,075/2,085 to the
dollar, weaker than 2,030/2,040 a week ago.
"The shilling is under pressure because there are no dollar
inflows, while there is big demand for the U.S. currency," said
Theopistar Mnale, a dealer at TIB Development Bank.
UGANDA
The shilling is likely to trade on a weaker footing,
partly weighed down by month-end corporate dollar demand.
At 1021 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,053/3,063, weaker than last Thursday's close of 2,990/3,000.
"I think we'll continue to have strong month-end demand from
corporates in import business as we have already seen this
week," said Shahzad Kamaluddin, trader at Crane Bank.
So far this year the Ugandan shilling is 9.3 percent weaker
against the greenback and is seen losing more ground as Uganda's
weak external trade balance position saps market confidence.
GHANA
The cedi is expected to remain under pressure after
hitting new lows this week on increased dollar buying, driven by
a surge in oil imports and exchange rate uncertainty.
The local unit traded at 4.0500-4.0700 by 1030 GMT on
Thursday, down nearly 19 percent since January, from
4.0100-4.0300 last Thursday.
"The cedi's depreciation could be worsened by traders'
uncertainty about its stability in the coming weeks and months,"
Joseph Biggles Amponsah of the Accra-based Dortis Research said.
ZAMBIA
The kwacha is expected to remain on the back foot
next week due to high demand for dollars after last week's
government bond auction.
At 1153 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the
currency of Africa's second leading copper producer at 7.2700
per dollar, down from a close of 7.0800 a week ago.
"It is expected to remain under pressure because the
appreciation had no firm basis as it was anchored on an event.
It should settle around 7.4-7.5," analyst Maambo Hamaundu said.
NIGERIA
The naira is seen unchanged at the present level in
the near term, but dealers hoped for a gradual rejuvenation of
the forex market after a new government takes office on Friday.
Nigeria's president-elect Mohammadu Buhari will take office
on Friday and dealers hoped the central bank could relax its
restrictions under the new regime.
The naira was trading at 198.50 to the dollar on Thursday at
1156 GMT, unchanged from last week as the market remains
inactive due to central bank's restrictions since February.
"Nothing major is expected to happen in the immediately, but
we hope to see a realignment of policies as soon as the new
government unveils its policy direction," a dealer said.
