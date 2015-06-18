NAIROBI, June 18 Africa currencies could weaken next week on rising dollar demand barring sales of the U.S. currency by their central banks, while dealers in Nigeria were hopeful restrictions on foreign exchange trading could be eased.

KENYA

The shilling could be undermined by end-month importer dollar demand but central bank dollar sales may slow its decline. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 98.10/30 to the dollar, compared with 97.20/30 a week ago.

The shilling lost some ground over the past week after Kenya forecast a wider budget deficit, adding to pressure from a slide in foreign exchange earnings from tourism after a spate of militant attacks.

"Once we break 98.50, people will be cautious. Because the last time we went to about 99 we saw central bank come in. So I expect people to be cautious above 98.50," a second trader said.

TANZANIA

The shilling is seen under pressure against the dollar in the days ahead, weighed down by demand from the energy sector and subdued inflows of the U.S. currency.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,250/2,260 to the dollar, weaker than 2,185/2,195 a week ago.

"Unless the central bank intervenes, the shilling is expected to continue weakening over the coming week, despite the tightening of liquidity on the local currency," said Theopistar Mnale, a dealer at TIB Development Bank.

UGANDA

The shilling could hit new record lows due to soaring dollar demand from banks building long positions over concerns the it may weaken further, unless the central bank intervenes.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at a record low of 3,250/3,260, weaker than last Thursday's close of 3,155/3,165. The shilling is down 15 percent against the greenback this year.

"The shilling's depreciation momentum will remain in the absence of any direct intervention," said Isaac Iga, chief dealer at Orient Bank, referring to central bank dollar sales.

NIGERIA

Traders were hopeful Nigeria would restore liquidity to currency markets after a meeting called by the central bank on Friday. The bank imposed restrictions on the forex market in February to curb speculation on the naira..

The local currency traded around 199.4 to the dollar on the interbank market, unchanged from last week.

"We are optimistic that the central bank would review the market conditions so that we can fully resume active trading," one dealer said.

GHANA

The cedi is expected to decline further against the dollar in the week ahead due to corporate demand for hard currency after hitting a new low this week.

At 1054 GMT it stood at 4.4050 to the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. The currency has fallen at least 22 percent in 2015, after a 31 percent fall last year.

"It's about time the Bank of Ghana came out with measures to halt this decline as we see a decline of 1000 pips on a weekly basis," said Kwabena Yeboah, currency trader with Accra-based Dortis Research.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha is seen firming on dollar conversions by companies preparing to pay local taxes due at the end of June.

At 1041 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's No.2 copper producer at 7.4200 per dollar, weaker than a close of 7.2750 a week ago.

"Corporate foreign currency conversions will give the kwacha the much needed support," the local unit of South Africa's First National Bank (FNB) said in a note. (Reporting by George Obulutsa, Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, Elias Biryabarema, Oludare Mayowa, Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)