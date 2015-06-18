NAIROBI, June 18 Africa currencies could weaken
next week on rising dollar demand barring sales of the U.S.
currency by their central banks, while dealers in Nigeria were
hopeful restrictions on foreign exchange trading could be eased.
KENYA
The shilling could be undermined by end-month
importer dollar demand but central bank dollar sales may slow
its decline. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 98.10/30 to
the dollar, compared with 97.20/30 a week ago.
The shilling lost some ground over the past week after Kenya
forecast a wider budget deficit, adding to pressure from a slide
in foreign exchange earnings from tourism after a spate of
militant attacks.
"Once we break 98.50, people will be cautious. Because the
last time we went to about 99 we saw central bank come in. So I
expect people to be cautious above 98.50," a second trader said.
TANZANIA
The shilling is seen under pressure against the
dollar in the days ahead, weighed down by demand from the energy
sector and subdued inflows of the U.S. currency.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,250/2,260 to the
dollar, weaker than 2,185/2,195 a week ago.
"Unless the central bank intervenes, the shilling is
expected to continue weakening over the coming week, despite the
tightening of liquidity on the local currency," said Theopistar
Mnale, a dealer at TIB Development Bank.
UGANDA
The shilling could hit new record lows due to soaring
dollar demand from banks building long positions over concerns
the it may weaken further, unless the central bank intervenes.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at a record low of
3,250/3,260, weaker than last Thursday's close of 3,155/3,165.
The shilling is down 15 percent against the greenback this year.
"The shilling's depreciation momentum will remain in the
absence of any direct intervention," said Isaac Iga, chief
dealer at Orient Bank, referring to central bank dollar sales.
NIGERIA
Traders were hopeful Nigeria would restore liquidity to
currency markets after a meeting called by the central bank on
Friday. The bank imposed restrictions on the forex market in
February to curb speculation on the naira..
The local currency traded around 199.4 to the dollar on the
interbank market, unchanged from last week.
"We are optimistic that the central bank would review the
market conditions so that we can fully resume active trading,"
one dealer said.
GHANA
The cedi is expected to decline further against the
dollar in the week ahead due to corporate demand for hard
currency after hitting a new low this week.
At 1054 GMT it stood at 4.4050 to the dollar, according to
Thomson Reuters data. The currency has fallen at least 22
percent in 2015, after a 31 percent fall last year.
"It's about time the Bank of Ghana came out with measures
to halt this decline as we see a decline of 1000 pips on a
weekly basis," said Kwabena Yeboah, currency trader with
Accra-based Dortis Research.
ZAMBIA
The kwacha is seen firming on dollar conversions by
companies preparing to pay local taxes due at the end of June.
At 1041 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the
currency of Africa's No.2 copper producer at 7.4200 per dollar,
weaker than a close of 7.2750 a week ago.
"Corporate foreign currency conversions will give the kwacha
the much needed support," the local unit of South Africa's First
National Bank (FNB) said in a note.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa, Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, Elias
Biryabarema, Oludare Mayowa, Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Chris Mfula;
Editing by James Macharia)