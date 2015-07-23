LUSAKA, July 23 Zambia's kwacha is likely to
firm after issuing a Eurobond of as much as $2 billion, one of
frontier Africa's biggest international bonds, while Nigeria's
naira could be affected by Friday's rate-setting meeting.
ZAMBIA
The kwacha could strengthen next week on plans by
Zambia to issue a 10-year Eurobond of as much as $2 billion on
Thursday, traders said.
At 0910 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the
currency of Africa's No.2 copper producer at 7.6350 per dollar,
stronger than 7.7200 at which it closed a week ago.
"This development could give the kwacha a boost in the short
term," the local unit of South Africa's First National Bank
(FNB) said in a note referring to the bond sale.
The kwacha should get further support from the easing of the
Greek debt crisis and signs of recovery in top copper consumer
China, Zambia's central bank governor has said.
NIGERIA
The naira could take cue from the central bank's
rate-setting meeting due on Friday, traders said, as the
regulator tweaked its exchange rate peg to 197 naira against the
dollar from the 196.95 it set last week.
"We are very optimistic that the central bank would come out
with some measures to support the naira at the end of its MPC
meeting on Friday," one dealer said.
The local currency traded at 199.50 to the dollar on the
interbank market at 1047 GMT, compared with the 197 per dollar
rate it closed at on Wednesday. The bank introduced tight
controls on the foreign exchange market in Feb.
At the parallel market, the naira slid to 243, down 0.83
percent from the previous day.
A Reuters poll showed the bank could hold interest rates for
now.
KENYA
The shilling could strengthen if an acute shortage of
liquidity in the money markets persists, making it expensive to
hold dollars.
The local currency was trading at 100.35/45 in early trading
on Thursday, up from 102.45/65 last week, after overnight
lending rates jumped on the interbank market, forcing banks to
cut their dollar holdings.
"We could trade below 100 if rates continue upward," said a
trader at a commercial bank.
TANZANIA
The shilling is expected to strengthen, buoyed by
inflows from tourism and non-governmental organisations (NGOs)
and a slowdown in demand for greenbacks from oil importers.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,060/2,080 to the
dollar on Thursday, stronger than 2,140/2,150 a week ago.
"The shilling ... could rally to the 1,990-2,000 range on
the back of inflows from tourism and NGOs," said Sameer
Remtulla, a dealer at Commercial Bank of Africa Tanzania.
UGANDA
The shilling is forecast to weaken due to increased
dollar demand from manufacturers and the energy sector as well
as possible appetite for the U.S. currency from banks.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,310/3,320, a touch
stronger than last Thursday's close of 3,320/3,330.
"There's an uptick in appetite from corporates mainly from
manufacturing and energy sector," said Faisal Bukenya, head of
market making at Barclays Bank. "The tone in the coming days is
likely to be bearish overall."
GHANA
Ghana's cedi is expected to remain flat as the
central bank steps up dollar sales to match increasing demand
for hard currency, traders said.
The dollar-cedi rate has remained stable within the
3.2500-3.3500 band in the last week. The cedi slumped around 25
percent in the first half of this year but has recovered most of
its losses on central bank support.
"We see demand picking up from offshore buyers but this may
be neutralized by the robust intervention we are seeing from the
central bank," Geoffrey Barnes, a currency analyst at the
Accra-based Providence Research said.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula, Oludare Mayowa, Duncan Miriri,
Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, Elias Biryabarema and Kwasi Kpodo;
Editing by James Macharia)