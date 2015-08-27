NAIROBI Aug 27 East African currencies are
expected to come under pressure next week as investors flee
emerging markets, while the naira is likely to hold its ground
on anticipated dollar sales by the central bank.
KENYA
Kenya's shilling is expected to stay under pressure
next week with a flight by global investors from risky emerging
market assets overshadowing domestic Kenyan issues.
At 1149 GMT, the shilling was quoted at 103.70/103.80 to the
dollar, from 103.45/55 to the dollar a week ago.
"All markets are correcting and I don't think the shilling
has been left behind," said one Nairobi-based trader. "It's all
dependent on what's happening in the global markets next week."
Kenya's central bank intervened in the market on Tuesday by
selling dollars.
Traders say expectations of further central bank action were
providing some support against adverse global market conditions.
UGANDA
The Ugandan shilling is expected to weaken,
undermined by demand from importers for dollars.
At 1006 GMT commercial banks quoted it at 3,570/3,580,
slightly stronger than last Thursday's close of 3,575/3,585.
"Going into next week I expect faster depreciation pressure
because we'll likely see a rise in importer demand," a trader at
a leading commercial bank said.
Importers will be buying hard currency, he added, to pay for
raw material shipments to cover the next month.
The shilling is already down 22.6 percent so far this year,
and could heading towards the 3,600 region.
TANZANIA
The Tanzanian shilling is expected to slip against the
dollar, undermined by demand from trading and oil companies.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,145/2,155 to the
dollar on Thursday, weaker than 2,125/2,135 a week ago.
"What we see is that the shilling will likely depreciate
against the U.S. dollar next week due to demand from oil
importers and trading companies," said Sameer Remtulla, a dealer
at Commercial Bank of Africa Tanzania.
NIGERIA
The naira is seen sustaining its stability against
the greenback next week on both the parallel and interbank
markets in anticipation of dollar sales by the central bank to
bureau de change operators and the interbank market.
"We expect the naira to remain unchanged at this level
(210-211 a dollar) for as along as the central bank continues to
inject dollars into the market," said Harrison Owoh, a bureau de
change operator.
The central bank has sold dollars to bureau de change
operators twice a week since the start August in a bid to
increase greenback liquidity and support the local currency.
The naira was quoted at 211 to the dollar by many parallel
operators in Lagos on Thursday, slightly weaker than 210 last
week, while the currency is trading at 199.50 to the dollar on
the interbank market, but was seen reaching the 197 peg set by
the central bank in February later in the day.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi is seen holding steady on interbank
dollar sell-offs in anticipation of central bank greenback sales
beginning next week, traders said.
The central bank has signalled it will resume its vigorous
interbank dollar sales in September to shore up the local unit,
currently down 30 percent since January. GHS traded at 4.1100 at
1120 GMT on Thursday, compared to 4.1800 last Thursday.
"We are beginning to see some stability due to (dollar)
sell-off by investors and their banks in order to take advantage
of the current attractive exchange rate before the central bank
comes in," Joseph Biggles Amponsah, analyst at Dortis Research,
said.
ZAMBIA
The kwacha is expected to recover some of its recent
losses next week after China, a major importer of Zambia's
copper, moved to support its economy by easing monetary policy.
At 1012 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the
currency of Africa's No. 2 copper producer at 8.4500 per dollar,
weaker than 8.1700 a week ago.
"Kwacha losses could be easing as it grinds out modest
gains. Global markets are beginning to shed their losses," the
local unit of South Africa's First National Bank (FNB) said in a
note on Thursday.
The kwacha would also be boosted by dollar conversions to
meet month-end obligations payable in the local currency, Zambia
National Commercial Bank said in a separate note.
