NAIROBI, Sept 10 Nigeria's naira was expected to
come under pressure on the parallel market next week, while
Ghana's currency was expected to hold firm on expectations of
new foreign exchange inflows. The outlook for east African
currencies was mixed.
NIGERIA
Nigeria's naira was expected to face pressure on the
parallel market after JP Morgan said it was removing Nigerian
debt from its influential emerging markets bond index by the end
of October, forcing fund managers to sell.
It traded at 223.5 to the dollar on the parallel market on
Thursday, against 220 to the dollar last week.
It closed at 197 to the dollar on the interbank market, the
same level it was pegged in February by the central bank in its
bid to curb speculation and rapid depreciation.
"The parallel market exchange rate, which stabilised
somewhat in recent weeks as the central bank provided dollar
liquidity to some outlets, could well depreciate on increased
forex demand stemming from heightened risk and investor
concern," NKC African Economics said in a research note.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi is expected to be steady and could see a
rally on expected hard currency inflows from cocoa and Eurobond
loans this month.
The local unit, which rebounded strongly in July after
slumping nearly 30 percent in the first half of the year, has
since shed most of the gains. It traded at 3.9500 at 1137 GMT on
Thursday compared to 3.7000 a week ago.
Industry regulator Cocobod is set to sign a $1.8 billion
loan in Paris next week for the 2015/16 crop purchases. Ghana
also plans to issue a fourth Eurobond of up to $1.5 billion in
late September for debt restructuring and budget financing.
"We expect the local currency to be fairly stable with
marginal movements around the 4.0 mark. However, expectations of
dollar inflows into the market this month could reduce
buy-and-hold trades in the dollar in the short term," Joseph
Biggles Amponsah, analyst at the Accra-based Dortis Research
said.
UGANDA
The Ugandan shilling is expected to hold steady,
underpinned by limited corporate demand for dollars as companies
prepare to pay mid-month tax bills.
At 1006 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,660/3,670, stronger than last Thursday's close of 3,670/3,680.
"We will probably continue to see demand (for dollars) very
limited," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays
Bank, noting the tax payment deadline.
The local currency, which is 24.4 percent weaker against the
dollar so far this year, would likely trade in the 3,655-3,690
range during next week, he said.
KENYA
The Kenyan shilling is expected to come under
pressure again after the impact of the central bank dollars
sales this week to support the currency fades.
At 0925 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
105.25/45, barely changed from Wednesday's close of 105.25/35.
"It has been stable in that region for the last two days.
But we expect it to face some pressure from (Friday)," said one
trader at a Nairobi-based commercial bank.
The currency had almost reached its all-time low set in
October 2011 of 106.80 when the central bank intervened.
TANZANIA
The Tanzanian shilling is expected to remain steady
against the dollar next week and could appreciate slightly,
buoyed by increased dollar sales by the central bank.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,160/2,170 to the
dollar on Thursday, weaker than 2,145/2,155 a week ago.
"There will likely be more stability on the shilling in the
days ahead and it could appreciate slightly due to the
intervention of the central bank," said Mohamed Laseko, a dealer
at CRDB Bank.
ZAMBIA
The Zambian kwacha is likely firm against the dollar,
after central bank action to support the currency.
At 1126 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the
currency of Africa's No.2 copper producer at 9.9200 per dollar
from a close of 9.8400 a week ago.
"The local currency is expected to continue to rebound as
intervention from the central bank seems to have triggered those
sitting 'long' to start offloading their dollars," South
Africa's First National Bank (FNB) said in a note.
