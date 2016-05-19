NAIROBI, May 19 The Tanzanian and Ugandan
shillings are expected to weaken in the week to Thursday, while
the Zambian kwacha is expected to gain, traders said.
KENYA
Kenya's shilling is expected to hold steady, with
dollar demand from importers and manufacturing companies
expected to be countered by prospects of the central bank
selling the U.S. currency.
At 1201 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
100.65/75 to the dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of
100.45/65.
UGANDA
The Ugandan shilling is forecast to weaken, sapped by
a pick-up in dollar purchases by corporate firms in energy
sector and banks.
At 1031 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,350/3,360, weaker than last Thursday's closing of 3,320/3,330.
TANZANIA
The Tanzanian shilling could come under pressure in
the days ahead, weighed down by a slowdown in dollar inflows and
demand for the U.S. currency from oil and manufacturing sectors.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,187/2,197 to the
dollar on Thursday, weaker than 2,185/2,195 a week ago.
"The shilling is expected to be under continued pressure
next week because we are seeing more demand for dollars in the
market compared to the available supply, but this pressure is
expected to ease towards the end of the month," Moses Kawiche, a
trader at CRDB Bank, said.
ZAMBIA
The kwacha may gain against the greenback next week
due to dollar conversions by exporters preparing to pay salaries
and other month-end obligations.
"We are likely to see exporters in the market converting
dollars next week because they have to make month-end payments
in kwacha," one commercial bank trader said.
The currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer
traded at 10.2100/10.2300 per dollar compared with 9.9650 last
Thursday.
NIGERIA
Nigeria's naira is expected to take a cue from the
outcome of a rate-setting meeting by the Monetary Policy
Committee (MPC) on Tuesday.
The naira was quoted at 340 to the dollar on Thursday at the
parallel market, weaker than 324 to the dollar last Thursday. At
the official interbank, the naira was trading around the 197
peg.
"Many people are waiting for the next move by the central
bank on the currency, even though it has denied plans to devalue
the naira but people are still expecting the bank to announce a
new exchange rate policy soon," one trader said.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi could shed some of its recent gains in
the week ahead on a sudden rebound of corporate dollar demand
without a matching supply, analysts said.
The cedi, which has rallied to a year high this month on
sustained forex inflows, gave up some of its gains this week on
unmatched dollar demand by local firms. It traded at 3.8375 to
the dollar at 1100 GMT on Thursday, down from 3.8150 a week ago.
"In the week ahead, the cedi is expected to further trade
down within the 3.8400 and 3.8450 levels as demand for the
greenback strengthens in the face of thin liquidity," Joseph
Biggles Amponsah of the Accra-based Dortis research said.
