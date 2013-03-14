JOHANNESBURG, March 14 Nigeria's is set to
remain on the back foot next week after hitting a seven-month
low against the dollar on Thursday as offshore investors sell
local debt.
Kenya's shilling is also expected to trade in a narrow band
ahead of the outcome of a petition challenging the presidential
election results.
NIGERIA
The naira eased to its weakest level against the
dollar in more than seven months on Thursday after some offshore
investors sold off their debt holdings on fears the local
currency could lose further ground.
The naira was trading at 159.65 to the dollar on the
interbank market on Thursday, weaker than its 158.92 close the
previous day.
"The fear that the naira could hit 160 to the dollar in the
near term is forcing many offshore investors to sell off their
local debt holdings and repatriate their funds, putting the
local currency under pressure," one dealer said.
Nigeria has set 160 naira to the dollar as a benchmark for
calculating its oil earnings in its 2013 budget, fuelling
speculation in the market the central bank could shift its naira
to dollar exchange rate band.
The naira is expected to remain under strain unless there
are significant dollar inflows from oil companies, another
dealer said.
ZAMBIA
The kwacha is expected to soften next week due to a
strengthening of the dollar against other currencies and its
long-term prospects are bleak given waning offshore investor
interest in Zambian assets.
Commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's top copper
producer at 5.380 to the dollar on Thursday, down from 5.350
last week.
"A breach of 5.400 looks very likely if the Bank of Zambia
doesn't intervene," one trader said.
Should major dollar sellers hold off in anticipation of a
better rate, the weakening of the kwacha would be quick with a
possibility of touching 5.420, he said.
Jeff Gable, head of Africa research at Absa Capital,
forecast the currency of Africa's top copper exporter to end the
year at 6.000 to the dollar as some of the money earned by
exporters is not being remitted back into the country.
Offshore investors also appear to have turned their back on
kwacha-denominated assets, he said, in particular government
bonds.
KENYA
Kenya's shilling is expected to be rangebound against
the dollar in the coming days as the market awaits the outcome
of an election petition on last week's presidential vote.
Importer demand for the greenback also remains subdued.
Uhuru Kenyatta's victory in a close presidential race last
week is to be contested in the Supreme Court by the runner-up,
Raila Odinga, who alleges voting irregularities.
"The days ahead remain hazy for the dollar/shilling currency
pair as the dust from the recent general election is yet to
settle fully in the face of a likely petition to challenge the
presidential election results," said Commercial Bank of Africa
in a daily note.
The shilling was quoted at 85.35/55 to the dollar on
Thursday, stronger than last Thursday's close of 86.20/40. It is
expected to trade in the 85.20-85.80 range in coming sessions.
The shilling has gained 1 percent since the presidential
result was announced, lifted by a return of business confidence
and reduced dollar demand by importers who had accumulated long
positions in the run-up to the election.
TANZANIA
Tanzania's shilling is expected to hold steady against the
dollar in the days ahead and could strengthen slightly due to
expected greenback inflows from companies.
Traders in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam
quoted the shilling at 1,625/1,630 to the dollar on Thursday,
unchanged from a week ago.
"We expect to see a little change in the shilling, with the
possibility of the local currency strengthening a bit as
corporate clients may look to offload their dollar positions for
tax and salary obligations," said Hamisi Mwakibete, head of
trading at Commercial Bank of Africa Tanzania.
"We have seen the shilling trading on a very narrow band of
1,620-1,630 over the past one week and we expect this trend to
continue as we approach both the month end and quarter end."
The Bank of Tanzania said on Tuesday it traded $42.35
million on the interbank foreign exchange market over the week.
UGANDA
Uganda's shilling is forecast to trade in a narrow
range against the dollar over the next week, though it could
come under pressure from importer demand for the greenback
following neighbourng Kenya's vote.
Commercial banks in Kampala quoted the currency at
2,640/2,650 on Thursday, stronger 2,648/2,658 a week earlier.
"There's expectation of some pockets of demand from
importers in the days ahead now that we're past the Kenyan risk
but it wont be much really," said David Bagambe, trader at
Diamond Trust Bank.
"The shilling is likely to play in the 2,640-2,670 range but
the tone will tend more towards a weaker position because of
that little demand that's likely to come into the market."
Worries that Kenya's presidential elections would spawn
violence as in 2007 faded after the poll went peacefully and
traders say some importers will be buying large amounts of hard
currency in the days ahead to make input orders they had
postponed ahead of the vote.
The shilling is up 1.7 percent against the dollar in the
year to date and is set to be supported in the short term by the
central bank's cautious monetary policy.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi could decline marginally against the
dollar next week due to unmet greenback demand from local firms
to settle their end of quarter imports.
The cedi, which had been fairly stable since January, has
suffered intermittent declines recently on high dollar demand.
The local unit was trading at 1.9325/50 to the dollar at
midday on Thursday after falling to 6-month lows on Wednesday as
greenback demand outstripped supply.
Nana Ama Boateng of Accra-based Databank Research group said
persistent dollar demand might push down the local unit further
next week to touch 1.9400. "The cedi is expected to see slight
depreciation due to illiquidity in the market - next week could
average 1.9350-1.9400," she said.