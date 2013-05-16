(Refiles with no changes to text)

JOHANNESBURG May 16 Zambia's kwacha is likely to be on the back foot next week as it tracks a weaker South African rand, while Kenya and Tanzania's shillings are expected to trade in narrow bands.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha is likely to come under pressure against the dollar next week due to a strengthening of the greenback and the weakening of South Africa's rand, which the local unit normally tracks.

At 1142 GMT on Thursday commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's leading copper producer at 5.340, down from 5.300 per dollar a week ago.

"By virtue of a strong dollar the kwacha's prospects do not look very favorable going into next week. More so that the rand is looking very shaky," one trader said.

"We have been grinding towards the high 5.300s. Unless we see a dramatic shift in international or domestic developments a test of 5.400 is inevitable."

South Africa's rand fell to a four-year low against the dollar on Thursday, weighed down by mining sector strikes.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling is expected to trade in a tight band of 83.50-84.10 against the dollar in the next week as the market braces for further drops in lending rates.

The shilling, which has been stable in the last few weeks, was trading at 83.80/90 against the dollar on Thursday.

Although falling interest rates are expected to spur demand for dollars in the coming weeks, traders said the full impact was still a few weeks away.

"Interest rates have been coming off but they are not dropping rapidly...demand for dollars and supply will be evenly matched," said Wilson Mutai, a trader at Gulf African Bank.

The central bank cut its benchmark lending rate by 100 basis points to 8.5 percent last week, resuming an easing path after pausing during the elections.

TANZANIA

Tanzania's shilling is expected to hold steady against the dollar over the next week, underpinned by weak greenback demand from importers.

Traders in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam quoted the shilling at 1,622/1,632 to the dollar on Thursday, from 1,630/1,633 a week ago.

"The shilling is expected to remain stable in the coming days ... many companies are now holding their demand for dollars because they expect the local currency to appreciate," said Theopistar Mnale, a trader at Tanzania Investment Bank.

Market participants said the shilling was likely to trade in a 1,620-1,630 range over the coming days. The Bank of Tanzania said on its website that it traded $41.45 million on the interbank foreign exchange market over the past week.

UGANDA

Uganda's shilling is forecast to come under slight pressure against the dollar over the next week as corporates return to the market after mid-month tax payments.

At 1015 GMT commercial banks in Kampala quoted the currency of east Africa's third-largest economy at 2,575/2,585, a notch stronger than last Thursday's close of 2,585/2,595.

"In the coming days corporates will be done with their mid-month tax payments and will probably be returning to the market with some demand," said Brenda Akumu, trader at KCB Uganda.

"Possibly we could see some marginal weakening if these corporates exert some demand."

Depressed demand for the greenback from importers, in part caused by the central bank's cautious monetary policy stance, has supported the local currency this year, lifting it 4.3 percent against the dollar.

NIGERIA

The naira is seen trading within a narrow range against the dollar next week on expected greenback flows from energy companies and offshore investors buying local debt.

The local unit was trading at 157.80 to the dollar on the interbank market at 1030 GMT, slightly weaker than its 157.55 close the previous day.

Nigeria plans to sell 121.33 billion naira ($771 million) worth of Treasury bills at its twice-monthly auction on May 22. [ID: nL6N0DW34D] (Reporting by Chris Mfula, Duncan Miriri, Elias Biryabarema, Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tosin Sulaiman, Ron Askew)