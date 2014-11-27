JOHANNESBURG Nov 27 Nigeria's naira will most
likely be rangebound in the next few trading sessions after the
central bank devalued the currency this week, with dollar flows
from oil companies taking some pressure off the unit.
Elsewhere in Africa, traders expect demand for dollars to
ebb in Kenya and Ghana, but the currencies of Uganda and
Tanzania could weaken amid rising importer demand.
NIGERIA
The naira closed at 174.30 to the dollar on Thursday, up
slightly from 176.25 last week and two days after the central
bank devalued the currency by 8 percent.
The bank also raised interest rates sharply as it sought to
stem dwindling foreign reserves resulting from efforts to
defend the currency against weaker oil prices.
Africa's leading energy producer is contending with a 30
percent fall in world oil prices since June and has spent
billions of dollars of its reserves trying to defend the naira
at what markets perceived to be an unrealistic level.
"We expect some oil companies to sell dollars next week and
with (additional) dollar sales by the central bank to support
the naira, the local currency is seen trading within a band,"
one dealer said.
KENYA
The shilling was trading at 90.15/25 at 1220 GMT, barely
moved from last Thursday's close of 90.05/15, with traders
seeing it hemmed within a 89.90-90.40 range.
"The possibility of the central bank intervening and inflows
from the Kenyan diaspora should check the shilling's
depreciation," said a currency trader, referring to money sent
back by nationals living abroad to their families.
Demand for dollars is also expected to slow down as firms
prepare to shut down for end-year holidays.
The shilling has weakened nearly 5 percent against the
dollar this year, as tourist arrivals fell mainly due to
frequent attacks blamed on Islamist militants.
UGANDA
The Ugandan shilling is likely to be on the back foot
over the next week as dollar inflows fail to meet demand from
the manufacturing sector.
At 1120 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,772/2,782, compared with last Thursday's close of 2,740/2,750.
"Inflows are very thin. There's a bit of demand in the
interbank and manufacturers are also showing appetite ... I
anticipate a weak shilling," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market
making at Barclays Bank.
The local currency has shed more than 9 percent against the
dollar since the start of the year.
TANZANIA
Commercial banks in East Africa's second-biggest economy
quoted the shilling at 1,745/1,753 to the dollar on Thursday,
weaker than 1,730/1,740 a week ago, with scope for further
losses down the line.
"We are seeing some month-end inflows, but not sufficient to
cater for the demand that is there," said Sameer Remtulla, a
dealer at Commercial Bank of Africa Tanzania.
"There is huge demand from oil companies, traders and
manufacturers while the central bank has been off market."
GHANA
Market watchers said Ghana's cedi should hold its own
as the West African country looked to secure a three-year IMF
financial programme in the first quarter of 2015 to help
stabilise its economy.
The local unit slumped nearly 40 percent in the first half
of the year, but has recouped some of the losses, helped by a
Eurobond issue and cocoa loan inflows.
The cedi traded at 3.2040 to the dollar at 1258 GMT on
Thursday after closing at 3.2020 previously. It hit a record low
of 3.8900 in July.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa, Duncan Miriri, Elias Biryabarema,
Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala and Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Stella
Mapenzauswa and Raissa Kasolowsky)