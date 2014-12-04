NAIROBI Dec 4 Dollar sales from oil companies
could help Nigeria's naira stabilise in the next few trading
sessions after hitting record lows. Other African currencies are
seen rangebound or weaker due to rising importer demand.
NIGERIA
Traders expect Nigeria's naira, which has hit a
record low of 187 to the dollar, to steady next week,
anticipating dollar sales by the state-owned oil company.
The economy's vulnerability to falling world oil prices
prompted the central bank to devalue the naira by 8 percent and
raise interest rates sharply last week.
"We are expecting large dollar sale from NNPC next week and
some of the oil companies to boost dollar liquidity in the
market and further calm the market," another dealer said.
The naira closed at 180.10 to the dollar on the interbank
market on Thursday, weakening from 177.40 last week.
Dealers said sustained central bank dollar sales have helped
calm the market.
KENYA
The Kenyan shilling is expected to trade in a tight
band against the dollar in the next week as demand from
importers is offset by central bank support.
Leading commercial banks posted the shilling at 90.20/30 per
dollar on Thursday, barely moved from last Thursday.
Traders said it was likely to remain in a tight band of
90.00-90.50 to the dollar. The shilling is down 4.7 percent
against the dollar this year, hovering at near three-year lows.
"We expect the central bank to support the shilling as we
head to the end of the year," said Ian Kahangara, a trader at
National Bank.
Frequent attacks by insurgents from neighbouring Somalia
this year have scared tourists away, cutting into a major source
of hard currency and putting pressure on the shilling.
UGANDA
The Ugandan shilling could strengthen next week on
hard currency inflows from charities and light dollar demand.
At 1135 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,758/2,768 compared with Thursday's close of 2,775/2,785.
"Some inflows are coming from NGOs (non-governmental
organisations). Historically also demand around this time tends
to be subdued... the shilling will likely play in a range though
some strengthening is possible," Benon Okwenje, a trader at
Stanbic Bank said.
The local currency is down 8.6 percent against the dollar so
far this year and Okwenje said it could trade in the 2,750-2,770
range in the short term.
TANZANIA
The Tanzanian shilling is seen weaker next week on
growing dollar demand from the energy sector, traders said.
The shilling traded at 1,750/1,755 to the dollar on
Thursday, weaker than 1,745/1,753 a week ago.
"There is very little supply of dollars to the market,"
Flora Mrema, a trader at TIB Development Bank, said, adding that
dollar demand was coming from energy firms.
Market participants expected the shilling to trade in the
1,750-1,760 range next week.
The central bank said on its website it traded $30.8 million
on the interbank foreign exchange market in the past week.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi could come under pressure next week due
rising dollar demand and slow hard currency inflows.
The cedi was trading at 3.2050 to the dollar by 1200 GMT
compared with 3.2000 last week.
"We expect a sustained drop in offshore (dollar) flows to
push spot up to trade within the 3.2000/3.2150 band next week,"
Barclays Bank Ghana trader Michael Akpakli said.
The cedi slumped nearly 40 percent in the first half of this
year, but a Eurobond issue and cocoa loan inflows have helped it
recoup some of the losses.
ZAMBIA
The kwacha remains squeezed by sustained demand for
foreign currency from retailers and manufacturers and weak
dollar inflows.
At 1252 GMT commercial banks quoted the kwacha at 6.3550 per
dollar from a close of 6.3150 a week ago.
The local unit of South Africa's FNB Bank linked the
weakness to general pressure on risky emerging market currencies
as U.S. economic strength bolsters the dollar.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa, Duncan Miriri, Elias Biryabarema,
Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, Kwasi Kpodo and Chirs Mfula; Editing by
James Macharia/Ruth Pitchford)