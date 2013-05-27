JOHANNESBURG May 27 Higher liquidity in Kenya
is likely to push yields lower at a Treasury bill auction this
week, while yields could rise in Uganda as the government scales
up its borrowing.
KENYA
Kenyan debt yields are expected to edge lower at a Treasury
bill sale this week as demand picks up after a surge in
liquidity that has undermined money market returns.
The central bank will sell 10 billion Kenyan shillings worth
of the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day
Treasury bills.
"Shilling liquidity has increased in the market and that
means more competition for the papers offered," said Crispus
Otieno, a trader at Afrika Investment Bank.
The central bank received bids worth 61.5 billion shillings
($729 million) for the 20 billion shillings of debt offered last
week.
Yields on local debt have fallen steadily amid high
subscription rates since a March presidential election, which
passed off smoothly.
UGANDA
A Treasury bill auction in Uganda this week should be well
received but yields could edge up as increased government
borrowing unnerves investors.
The Bank of Uganda will offer 100 billion shillings ($38.5
million) in 91-, 182- and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday.
The central bank also announced an unscheduled auction of 3-
and 5-year bonds on June 5, which could dampen appetite for the
Treasury bill sale.
"I think the demand is there for the bills. We should see
some interest, but not as much as the previous auction because
some people will have an eye on next week's unscheduled
auction," said one trader.
Yields are likely to be 15 to 20 basis points higher,
reflecting concerns about increased government borrowing, he
added.
"The frequency at which the Bank of Uganda has been coming
in to borrow has caused jitters with guys in the market so
they're looking for more yield," the trader added.
The African Development Bank has also launched a 12.5
billion Ugandan shilling-denominated bond for which
subscriptions close today.
The bond will be the second tranche of a 125 billion
shilling issuance programme launched last year
The issue is likely to appeal more to pension funds, said
the trader.
"It's nine years. Not many people play in that tenor in the
market," he said. "That's why most banks could likely stay out
and leave it to the pension funds."