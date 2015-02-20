LAGOS, Feb 20 Nigerian bonds yields are seen rising next week on the back of tight naira liquidity that may spur a sell off by investors in need of cash, while longer dated Kenyan debt could be in demand. NIGERIA Traders said yields climbed slightly on some maturities when investors reduced their positions after the naira currency lost more than 20 percent to the dollar in the past three months. The currency of Africa's top oil producer tumbled as global oil prices collapsed and concern grew about political stability after the six-week postponement of the Feb. 14 elections. "Some investors... would rather reduce further their positions until after the election when the outlook will become clearer," one dealer said. Nigeria's central bank scrapped its bi-weekly currency auctions on Feb. 18 and a market body said it would sell dollars only at 198 naira, a move that amounts to a de facto devaluation of the currency of Africa's biggest economy. Yields on the 2016 debt closed at 16.85 percent compared with 16.15 percent last week. The 2022 paper traded at 16.20 percent against 16.68 percent last week. The benchmark 2024 debt note closed at 16 percent against 16.68 percent last week. Traders said pension funds increased their demand on the 2024 paper, forcing the yield lower. KENYA Yields on the 182- and 364-day Kenyan Treasury bills are expected to fall next week in light of high demand fuelled by increasing liquidity, traders said on Friday. The yield on 91-day paper is seen rising slightly, given its relatively lower interest rate. Treasury bills and bonds worth about 27 billion shillings ($295.73 million) are expected to be maturing next week, and the money freed up will mostly go after the longer dated papers. The central bank will auction 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 8 billion shillings. "For the 364-day and the 182-day Treasury bills, we are expecting them to be oversubscribed, but the yields will come down," John Njenga, trader at Commercial Bank of Africa, said. Traders said the central bank was also keen on selling more longer term bonds than treasury bills. "They are trying to push the short term lower, while at the same time increasing the maturity levels," said a senior trader at one commercial bank. ($1 = 91.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa and George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)