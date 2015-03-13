(Adds Nigerian bonds, changes dateline)
LAGOS, March 13 The yields on Nigerian bonds are
seen rising next week on uncertainty over a delayed presidential
election, while Kenyan Treasury bill yields will ease further on
increased liquidity.
NIGERIA
Nigerian bonds yields will rise as Africa's biggest economy
prepares to hold presidential elections on March 28, while a
planned Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting to set rates on
March 24 would also unnerve investors, traders added.
The continent's largest oil producer is facing a faltering
economy after global oil prices plunged, weakening the naira.
Nigeria raised 91 billion naira ($455 million) in bonds this
week, with maturities ranging between 5-year and 20-year at
higher returns across the board.
"Trading is expected to be mixed next week but the market
would likely stay above the 16 percent resistance level," one
dealer said.
Yields on the 2016 debt closed flat at 16.15 percent
compared with 16.16 percent last week, while the 2022 debt note
dropped to 16.03 percent from 16.07 percent previously.
The benchmark 2024 debt note however rose sharply to 16.63
percent from 16.13 percent last week.
KENYA
The yields on Kenyan Treasury bills are expected to continue
edging lower next week on the back of increased shilling
liquidity, traders said.
The central bank will auction 91-day, 182-day
and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 8
billion shillings ($87 million).
"The general trend downwards should persist ... but not as
aggressively," Mathangani Kariuki, a bond trader at Kestrel
Capital, said.
Kariuki said Treasury yields had slipped in recent weeks
amid high liquidity as a result of increased government spending
and debt which had matured in February and March. Government
salary payments and allocations to regional authorities had led
to increased liquidity in the market, traders said.
At this week's sale, the weighted yield on the 91-day
Treasury bills edged down to 8.453 percent from 8.463 percent
last week, while the yield on 182-day T-bills also
dropped to 10.356 percent from 10.375 percent.
The yields on the 364-day paper slipped to 10.636 percent
from 10.768 percent.
Some traders have previously said investors could wait for
the sale of a 12-year infrastructure bond worth up to 25 billion
shillings on March 25, further adding downward pressure on
Treasury bill yields.
($1 = 91.6500 Kenyan shillings)
($1 = 200.0000 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa in Lagos and Drazen Jorgic in
Nairobi; Editing by James Macharia)