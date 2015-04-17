(Adds Nigerian bonds)

LAGOS, April 17 Yields on Nigeria's local debt could ease next week, while subscription rates for Kenyan Treasury bills may slip as banks build cash reserves.

NIGERIA

Yields on Nigeria's local debt are seen falling further next week, with renewed appetite from both local and offshore investors and increased liquidity from maturing bonds.

Nigerian bonds market has seen increase demand after a peaceful general election spurring interest from local investors and foreign investors.

"The market was all bullish from a range of interest by investors taking position after the successful election," one dealer said.

Traders said market could get a liquidity boost from maturing April 2015 bonds next Thursday, raising demand for local debt as holders are likely to reinvest in the market.

Nigeria raised 70 billion naira ($352 million) at lower yields across all tenors at a bond sale this week.

Yields at the secondary market have fallen across the maturities with the 2016 paper down to 14.06 percent from 14.96 percent last week, while the yield on the 2022 debt fell to 14.02 percent against 14.87 percent. The yield on the 2024 debt traded at 13.91 percent from 14.81 percent.

KENYA

Demand for Kenyan Treasury bills could fall as banks stockpile their reserves due to tightening local currency liquidity, while traders expect yields to remain steady.

The central bank will sell Treasury bills of all maturities worth a total of 8 billion shillings ($85.70 million) at two separate auctions.

"I don't see much change in yield. It's been fairly flat," said Alex Muiruri, fixed income trader at Kestrel Capital.

"A lot of money that would go into the T-bills will go into building reserves for the banks," Muiruri added, saying he expected to see lower subscription rates.

The yield on the benchmark 91-day bill fell to 8.408 percent at this week's auction from 8.422 percent last week, while yields on the 364-day and 182-day bills both rose.

The yield on the 182-day bill yield stood at 10.252 percent from 10.248 percent last week, while the yield on the 364-day bill climbed to 10.576 percent from 10.564 percent.

($1 = 198.9500 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa in Lagos and Edith Honan in Nairobi; Editing by James Macharia)